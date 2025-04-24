Bahía de Banderas and Puerto Vallarta citizens organize protest against American women who chased Mexicans off the beach

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Neighbors from Bahía de Banderas and neighboring Puerto Vallarta are firing up their grills—and their indignation—this afternoon in front of the beachfront lot where an American woman was caught on video expelling a Mexican family from San Pancho beach last weekend. Organizers dubbed the gathering a “fiesta-manifestación,” pledging to share barbecue, beer, and live banda music on the public roadway that borders the woman’s developing property.

The informal call to action spread across Facebook and WhatsApp late Wednesday. Volunteers offered everything from kilos of arrachera to folding tables . . .