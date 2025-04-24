Mexico Braces for the 2025 Hurricane Season: What to Expect and Who’s Most at Risk

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - With the first official storms less than a month away, federal forecasters and climate-policy advocates are urging coastal communities to prepare for a busier-than-average 2025 hurricane season.

When does the season start?

According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), the season opens May 15 in the Pacific basin and June 1 in the Atlantic, ending for both regions on November 30. These dates are anchored in decades of historical storm data compiled by SMN, an agency of the National Water Commission (Conagua).

Why the . . .