Ballet Folklórico Vallarta Azteca celebrates its 19th anniversary at the Teatro Vallarta

With an excellent presentation, the Ballet Folklórico Vallarta Azteca celebrated its 19th anniversary at the Teatro Vallarta, led by maestro Juan Antonio Salcedo Padilla since 2003. The anniversary performance was including the mayor of Puerto Vallarta, Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, and his wife, María de Jesús López Delgado, president of the DIF System.
For approximately two hours, the group of dancers from all ages executed various representative dances from various states of the Republic. Most dancers are students and alumni of the local CECYTEJ and who has toured nationally and internationally from North America, Central America, South America, and Europe. In addition, the institution created its annual festival, which today is celebrated internationally.
“Music and dance are the soul of the heart, I am pleased to be here seeing these young members of a group that turns 19 today under the direction of maestro Salcedo, who has traveled throughout Mexico and other countries spreading our culture, they have left the name of Puerto Vallarta embodied. I congratulate you and I wish you many more years of promoting our tourist destination, bringing our culture, our traditions, what identifies us as Mexicans”, expressed Profe Michel enthusiastically.
The teacher Antonio Salcedo thanked the presence “of our great friend Professor Michel, who has supported us in difficult situations to fulfill commitments because he is a person who is attentive to culture, as has Mrs. Chuyita. It is important to have organized this function because it is the start of our 20-year celebrations, in which we will have great events. We are proudly from Vallarta and we take folklore to the whole world”.
Subscribe here for just .08 cents per day to read subscriber content, join the PVDN newsletter, and browse with site ad-free. Support local news.
Trending news on PVDN
- Ministry of Defense reveals Puerto Vallarta under control of cartel responsible for kidnapping Mexican Army Colonel Intelligence reports from the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) revealed that Tapalpa, Puerto Vallarta, and Mazamitla —along with other tourist destinations in Jalisco— are under the control of the CJNG, Jalisco Cartel, led by Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, “El Mencho”.
- Canada increases flights to Puerto Vallarta Canada increases its connectivity with Puerto Vallarta after the Canadian low-cost airline Swoop announced that it will implement more flights to Mexico and the Caribbean. The flights will be from Hamilton, Toronto, Winnipeg, Edmonton, and Abbotsford and one of the benefited destinations will be Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, the airline announced. The increase in flights is…
- How to celebrate New Year’s Eve and welcome 2023 in Puerto Vallarta Like many places around the world, New Year’s Eve in Puerto Vallarta is full of color, celebration, and, of course, fireworks! Even as a visitor, taking part in traditions and rituals during a special time of year is all part of enjoying a culture. At midnight, join in the local ritual of eating one grape…
- Christmas in Puerto Vallarta: Holiday security operation begins As part of the start of the vacation period, the end-of-year security operation has begun in Puerto Vallarta. The Jalisco government reported that it is a joint effort between corporations of the three levels of government “that will provide security in the tourist, residential and recreational areas of this coastal destination in Jalisco.” The General…
- Alert of “criminal pact” between Mexican drug cartels and organized crime in Europe A new collaboration pact has been created between Mexican cartels and European criminal groups to bring shipments of methamphetamine and cocaine produced in Latin America to European Union (EU) territory. Alliances have also been established to produce illicit substances such as methamphetamine crystals and cocaine in salt form (cocaine hydrochloride) on European soil. According to…