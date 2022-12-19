Ballet Folklórico Vallarta Azteca celebrates its 19th anniversary at the Teatro Vallarta

With an excellent presentation, the Ballet Folklórico Vallarta Azteca celebrated its 19th anniversary at the Teatro Vallarta, led by maestro Juan Antonio Salcedo Padilla since 2003. The anniversary performance was including the mayor of Puerto Vallarta, Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, and his wife, María de Jesús López Delgado, president of the DIF System.

For approximately two hours, the group of dancers from all ages executed various representative dances from various states of the Republic. Most dancers are students and alumni of the local CECYTEJ and who has toured nationally and internationally from North America, Central America, South America, and Europe. In addition, the institution created its annual festival, which today is celebrated internationally.

“Music and dance are the soul of the heart, I am pleased to be here seeing these young members of a group that turns 19 today under the direction of maestro Salcedo, who has traveled throughout Mexico and other countries spreading our culture, they have left the name of Puerto Vallarta embodied. I congratulate you and I wish you many more years of promoting our tourist destination, bringing our culture, our traditions, what identifies us as Mexicans”, expressed Profe Michel enthusiastically.

The teacher Antonio Salcedo thanked the presence “of our great friend Professor Michel, who has supported us in difficult situations to fulfill commitments because he is a person who is attentive to culture, as has Mrs. Chuyita. It is important to have organized this function because it is the start of our 20-year celebrations, in which we will have great events. We are proudly from Vallarta and we take folklore to the whole world”.

Subscribe here for just .08 cents per day to read subscriber content, join the PVDN newsletter, and browse with site ad-free. Support local news.

Trending news on PVDN