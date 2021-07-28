Bars and clubs in Puerto Vallarta will be closed during the month of August due to COVID-19

This Wednesday morning, the governor of Jalisco announced new measures to prevent the rise in COVID-19 infections in the State, which in recent days has been increasing exponentially.

“From this day on we have to explain to citizens that given the growing number of active cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19, we are committed to creating conditions to be able to guarantee the return to school at the end of August. All the agenda that we are designing evaluation and adjustments in health measures are focused on creating conditions so that our girls, boys, and young people can return to the classroom ”, he said.

The state leader explained that it is “necessary” to implement these measures to prevent “the pandemic from putting us back on the ropes,” which is why the following restrictions will be applied as of August 1:

Again, restaurants will have to lower their capacity and will have to close at midnight.

Social events will drop 50 percent from the number of people that were authorized.

Only 33 percent capacity will be allowed in stadiums, and all attendees must wear face masks.

Throughout the month of August, bars and clubs in Jalisco will close.

Events with attendance greater than 300 people are canceled.

Theaters and cinemas will maintain their current allowed capacity.

The patron saint festivities will also be suspended

Hotels will maintain their accommodation capacity of 80 percent, with common areas at 50 percent.

In support of the employees of bars and clubs, the governor said that they will support the staff “so that waiters, administration and cleaning people have a guaranteed income during this month.”

The governor reiterated that the priority of the health board is the return to classes, for that reason they must “stop in a forceful way the disorder that has been generated in the bars and clubs.”

“Education comes first before the party,” said the state leader when announcing the new measures.

Get our daily news delivered by email every morning! SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Trending News