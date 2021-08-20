Bars and Clubs in Puerto Vallarta will reopen in September

Authorities from Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, and Bahía de Banderas, agreed that as of September, nighttime activities will be resumed in both tourist destinations, in order to reactivate the economy in the region.
In addition, it was announced that the reopening of activities will be carried out with specific health protocols to avoid contagion by Covid-19.
These protocols arose from the work carried out by the tourism sector, whose analysis was presented at the Covid-19 Board of the Jalisco Health Secretariat, where various authorities in healthcare and government participated.
The Director of Tourism in Puerto Vallarta, Susana Rodríguez, explained that the complete protocols for reopening bars and clubs will be established in an official document next week.
Some of the specific proposals are to carry out random Covid-19 tests, to continue cutting the chain of infections, since it is of the utmost importance to reactivate the nightlife, since it is essential for the destination and is one of the main points that it sells and will reactivate the economy in Puerto Vallarta ”, said Rodriguez.
She affirmed that the cases have already decreased in the last three weeks, assuming that the peak of infections of this third wave was in the week of July 22 with 1,935 infections, while the week of August 4 there were 1,506 contagions, which shows a declining trend of 22%. Since the decline, cases have stabilized at an average rate of 200 cases per day with very little decline over the past week.
Puerto Vallarta recorded one of its highest days of infections today since the beginning of the pandemic with 389 new cases, and the decline in the past three weeks has been minimal and the city is very much still in the peak of a third wave.
It’s important to remember that only individuals who show symptoms of COVID-19 are provided a test and counted in the daily report. There has been no effort to find and isolate asymptomatic carries, the driving force behind infections.
In Puerto Vallarta, 98 percent of economic activity depends on tourism, which is why they propose the opening in a way that prevents the spread of infections in bars, clubs, and nightclubs.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Rip currents in Puerto Vallarta pull 15-year old out to sea A man and teenager were dragged out to sea Friday night by the strong waves of Playa del Holly, in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, one of them managing to get out, while the other, just 15 years old, was dragged out to sea. It was at 9:45 p.m. on Friday that the help of the lifeguards…
- Puerto Vallarta records new high in COVID-19 infections for second day On Friday, August 20, 2021, Puerto Vallarta recorded a new record of daily infections in the third wave with 460 new cases in the past 24-hours. There have been a total of 17,885 infections and 645 deaths in Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic. There has been a total of 1,535 reported cases…
- Grand opening of the Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort Located between the beaches of Bahía de Banderas and the majestic Sierra Madre on the Mexican Pacific coast, this 444-room hotel features 14 restaurants and bars, two infinity pools, and more than 1,500 square meters of versatile meeting and event space. The project was developed by Parks Hospitality, is managed by Hilton and its owner…
- Second dose of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for people 18-29 years old will be available in Puerto Vallarta From Monday, August 23 to Saturday, August 28, the Jalisco Health Secretariat will carry out the second dose of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for people from 18 to 29 years of age in Puerto Vallarta. The foregoing was announced by Jaime Álvarez Zayas, head of the Eighth Health Region, who highlighted that those people who received…
- Cruises will return to Puerto Vallarta on Tuesday This Tuesday, August 24, the first tourist cruise arrives in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, after more than a year of being closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The first ship will arrive in Puerto Vallarta from Long Beach, California, United States, and after departing Vallarta, it will continue its route to Mazatlán, Sinaloa, to later go…