Bars and Clubs in Puerto Vallarta will reopen in September

Authorities from Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, and Bahía de Banderas, agreed that as of September, nighttime activities will be resumed in both tourist destinations, in order to reactivate the economy in the region.

In addition, it was announced that the reopening of activities will be carried out with specific health protocols to avoid contagion by Covid-19.

These protocols arose from the work carried out by the tourism sector, whose analysis was presented at the Covid-19 Board of the Jalisco Health Secretariat, where various authorities in healthcare and government participated.

The Director of Tourism in Puerto Vallarta, Susana Rodríguez, explained that the complete protocols for reopening bars and clubs will be established in an official document next week.

Some of the specific proposals are to carry out random Covid-19 tests, to continue cutting the chain of infections, since it is of the utmost importance to reactivate the nightlife, since it is essential for the destination and is one of the main points that it sells and will reactivate the economy in Puerto Vallarta ”, said Rodriguez.

She affirmed that the cases have already decreased in the last three weeks, assuming that the peak of infections of this third wave was in the week of July 22 with 1,935 infections, while the week of August 4 there were 1,506 contagions, which shows a declining trend of 22%. Since the decline, cases have stabilized at an average rate of 200 cases per day with very little decline over the past week.

Puerto Vallarta recorded one of its highest days of infections today since the beginning of the pandemic with 389 new cases, and the decline in the past three weeks has been minimal and the city is very much still in the peak of a third wave.

It’s important to remember that only individuals who show symptoms of COVID-19 are provided a test and counted in the daily report. There has been no effort to find and isolate asymptomatic carries, the driving force behind infections.

In Puerto Vallarta, 98 percent of economic activity depends on tourism, which is why they propose the opening in a way that prevents the spread of infections in bars, clubs, and nightclubs.

