Beaches around Marina and Cuale River in Puerto Vallarta can present high levels of coliforms

The beaches of Puerto Vallarta can be contaminated due to garbage and bacteria carried by the rivers, due to the lack of drainage in some locations.
The research professor of the Coastal Research Center of the University Center of the Coast, of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG), Amilcar Cupul Magaña, warns that the beaches located in the Marina area and in the Cuale River may register high levels of coliforms.
He describes what happens in the Marina area in the tourist port of Jalisco: “There may be one or another point in particular, where we have high levels of some pollution problem, mainly the port due to the conditions it has, there are some boats in the Marina that may leak hydrocarbons, garbage and, as it is an area with restrictions on movement in the water, the oxygen level may drop in some parts.”
On Cuale beach, he pointed out that it can present high levels of coliforms, exceeding the limits of the Official Mexican Standard of 200 enterococci per 100 milliliters: “The Cuale River can present some problems of contamination by coliforms, there are many places above in the mountains that do not have drainage and sewage and some dump their waste in the river.”
Last year, prior to the Holy Week and Easter holiday period, due to high levels of pollutants on the beaches of Los Muertos and Del Cuale, in Puerto Vallarta, the Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks of Jalisco (Coprisjal) indicated that they were not suitable for recreational or vacation use.
