Young people support campaign to clean beaches and rivers in Puerto Vallarta

Prior to the summer vacation season and Easter holidays, the beaches of Puerto Vallarta will have cleaning actions by volunteer groups and authorities.

The inaugural act of the water bodies cleaning campaign was attended by a group of students from campus 7 of the Jalisco State High School College (COBAEJ), led by its director, teacher Jorge Armando Ibarra Morales, who enthusiastically carried out cleaning actions on Camarones beach.

This event was attended by the councilor Sara Mosqueda Torres, representing the mayor of the city, who was accompanied by the president of the Puerto Vallarta DIF system, María de Jesús López Delgado; councilors José Rodríguez González and Christian Eduardo Alonso Robles, recognized those who gathered to support these actions that benefit all living beings in our environment. “It’s are important to give back to the universe everything that it gives us, and it is wonderful that it is done in conjunction with the educational sector, promoting respect and care for the environment.”

Speaking, COBAEJ student Vania Daniela pointed out that “we proudly support the cleaning of our beaches, because we want to encourage the responsible participation of all citizens and help in the ecological problems that Puerto Vallarta is experiencing. Today we are starting the cleaning of the following beaches: Camarones, Tranquila, Las Glorias, Los Tules, Boca de Tomates, Holiday Inn, and the Paso del Guayabo and Pitillal rivers”, expressing that their colleagues are already carrying out other actions as a rescue team of green areas, product recycling, reforestation, health days, among others.

On the part of the municipal authorities, it was highlighted that various ecological awareness projects are promoted, so this campaign is intended to educate the population about the importance of keeping our most beautiful resources clean, which are the beaches, the sea, and the rivers so that it can be enjoyed for generations.

In this case, it was sought that it not be a campaign solely of the government but one that actively included society, highlighting on this occasion the enthusiasm of these young people and their teachers, to prevent garbage from reaching the sea and contaminating our bay.

In this event, there was also the participation of the directors of Urban Development, Adriana Guzmán Jiménez; Public Services, José Ascención Gil Calleja; and Civil Protection and Firefighters, Gerardo Alonzo Castillón; in addition to the deputy director of the Environment, Ricardo Cerezo Ortiz.

