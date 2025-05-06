Boat Collisions Threaten Manta Ray Population in Banderas Bay, Warns Expert

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Marine biologist Aldo Zavala, a prominent member of Proyecto Manta, a civil organization dedicated to the protection of manta rays, has raised concerns over the alarming rate of boat-related incidents involving manta rays along Mexico's Pacific coast. Zavala revealed that annually, approximately 30 percent of manta rays in the region suffer injuries from boat collisions, many of which result in fatalities.

Highlighting the significance of Banderas Bay, Zavala explained that the area hosts a substantial population of around 500 manta rays, representing one of the highest concentrations in Mexico. "We, in this . . .