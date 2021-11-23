Body of tourist found in Ameca River

Personnel of the Municipal Civil Protection Unit of Bahía de Banderas, in coordination with Citizen Protection personnel of the State of Nayarit, carried out the rescue of a body in the Ameca River of a man reported missing Sunday night.
The man who was vacationing in Nuevo Vallarta went swimming in the Ameca River late Sunday night while apparently intoxicated.
After losing track of him at the mouth of the river, near Jarretaderas, the Vidanta resort, the disappearance was reported to the authorities on both sides of the river, that is, to Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit and Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco.
When the search was suspended due to lack of natural light, this Monday morning it was resumed, so after 10:00 hours, elements of Civil Protection and Firefighters of Bahía de Banderas found the body of the man of about 43 years of age, originally from Mexico City, who vacationed in the area.
