Bonnie Kilroe Returns to The Palm Cabaret with 8 Shows Including Musical Tributes to Patsy Cline

Tribute artist extraordinaire Bonnie Kilroe returns to Banderas Bay for 8 shows presenting her incredible tributes to music legend PATSY CLINE and her ONE WOMAN SHOW, ‘SHE’S EVERY WOMAN,’ starring many of music’s most iconic female singers. ‘Bonnie Kilroe as PATSY CLINE’ will be featured at The Palm Cabaret on Jan 26, 28, Feb 2, 5 & 9 at 5:30 pm. Bonnie’s ‘SHE’S EVERY WOMAN’ happens on Jan 29 & Feb 7 at 7:30 pm at The Palm Cabaret.

‘She’s Every Woman’ is a celebrity impersonation spectacle! This one-woman show is one-part tribute, one-part farce, where Bonnie will have you smiling, laughing and even crying. ‘She’s Every Woman’ rocks with your favorite celebrity female musical stars!

Bonnie Kilroe is a ‘Farce’ to be reckoned with’ and her musical parodies pack a powerful punch. Live singing, audience participation, and award-winning impersonations produce a fantastic evening of entertainment!

Bonnie’s multi-media show combines Vaudevillian comedy with singing and spectacular costumes, creating a powerful parade of killer comedy! With Bonnie’s ‘She’s Every Woman,’ prepare to forget about your troubles, let yourself go and join Bonnie on a wild ride through the last 100 years of entertainment history from Edith Bunker to Cher, Lady Gaga to Mae West. Shakira to Prince! You’ll also be dazzled by the likes of Karen Walker, Tina Turner, Dolly Parton, and many others.

Bonnie Kilroe continues to amuse and delight audiences throughout North America with her compelling and hilarious tribute to female music legends. As a professional and award-winning entertainer for the last 20 years, Bonnie has been singing and strutting her stuff to the enjoyment of audiences from Canada to Mexico.

Bonnie Kilroe takes her audience on a musical-comedy roller coaster, showcasing well-known music celebrities from the past to the present. Her superb vocals, outrageous comedy and downright amazing transformations make for an evening of incredible entertainment. Bonnie truly is a Musical-Comedy-Impersonator Extraordinaire!

Bonnie Kilroe is a master at showcasing classic Country characters like Patsy Cline. She portrays this legend with humor, authenticity and incredible live vocals. Bonnie looks, acts and sings remarkably close to this musical idol that she impersonates. She packs sensational parody into each show and continually charms the audience with her sexy burlesque flair.

With class, elegance and an edgy cabaret-style, Bonnie Kilroe entertains with her natural comedic talent, striking good looks and versatile vocals. She uses her skills as a performer to encourage audience participation, which produces an added element of novelty and surprise. With beautiful costumes and one-minute changes, Bonnie’s performance is nonstop excitement and fun!

Bonnie Kilroe’s Patsy Cline, She’s Every Woman, Country Queens and Celebrity Diva shows have taken her on cruise ships from Alaska to Antarctica, to casinos across North America, and on international stages from Mexico to the Med. She has won numerous entertainment awards and has been inducted into the Merritt Mountain Music Festival walk of fame, proving that her shows are of the highest, professional quality.

As the producer of her own one-woman-shows, this versatile entertainer is always coming up with new ways to thrill and delight. With surprising twists, wonderful comedic timing and sensational vocals, Bonnie’s show is both mesmerizing and breathtaking. Her ‘Patsy Cline’ and ‘She’s Every Woman’ Tribute shows combines fabulous music medleys and physical comedy to produce a spectacular entertainment experience!

Winner of BEST COMEDY, BEST COSTUME and MOST UNIQUE ACT at the Las Vegas Reel Awards please join Bonnie for a night to Tweet about. Bonnie Kilros as she presents ‘Patsy Cline’ at The Palm Cabaret on Jan 26, 28, Feb 2, 5 & 9 at 5:30 pm and ‘SHE’S EVERY WOMAN’ on Jan 29 & Feb 7 at 7:30 pm. The Palm Cabaret and Bar is located at Olas Altas 508 in Romantic Zone. Tickets can be purchased at the venue’s box office or online at www.thepalmcabaret.com.