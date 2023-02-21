Boy is electrocuted on a carousel at the fair in Puerto Vallarta

A minor was electrocuted while enjoying a ride on the carousel at the García Fair, in Puerto Vallarta.

During the shock, the child was stuck to the electricity cables for a few seconds, which caused panic among those present who immediately called the emergency service.

Paramedics arrived at the site and treated the minor, who fortunately did not present serious injuries, and is in good health.

However, the Feria García maintenance team carries out the corresponding work on the Carousel to determine what caused this incident, since it undoubtedly puts the lives of the other children at risk.

Another recent fair accident in Mexico

Over three years after the closure of the Chapultepec Fair, today we remember the tragic accident that forced one of the icons of Mexico City to close its doors.

On Saturday, September 28, 2019, the fair was forced to suspend its activities after the ride called ‘Chimera’ claimed the lives of two people, and injured others.

The accident occurred after the last wagons of the rollercoaster derailed. At the time of the incident, 20 people were on the ride.

This event caused the death of two men, ages 18 and 21, who suffered head injuries. Days later, the victims were identified as Luis Enrique “N” and Antonio “N”, both were IPN students and the latter was about to graduate.

In addition, two more women were injured, for which they were transferred to the Mocel Hospital to be evaluated.

A month later, the then Mexico City Attorney General’s Office explained that, after the expert reports, the Quimera game did not have the conditions to operate and there was evidence of a lack of maintenance.

“The ride operated outside the regulations established in its own manual, it operated without required conditions since trips were made without the complete train and they lacked maintenance,” he said.

For this reason, authorities initiated an investigation folder for the crime of manslaughter and the incident brought the closure of the famous fair forever in Mexico City.

