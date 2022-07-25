Breathalyzer operations continue in Puerto Vallarta

This weekend, two “Saving Lives” breathalyzer operations were implemented at random points in the city with the intention of guaranteeing the safety of the inhabitants and visitors of Puerto Vallarta.

On Friday, it was installed on Calle Politécnico Nacional and Avenida México, where a total of 9 tests were applied, of which 8 were for men and 1 for women, with 6 being negative tests and 3 positive tests.

Of the 3 positive tests, 1 of the offenders decided to pay the fine on the spot. In the operation, the officers detected 3 motorcycles that circulated irregularly, which were sent to the corralón under different infractions.

The elements prepared a total of 28 tickets for violations of the Regulation, 3 of them for driving under the influence and the rest for different infractions.

On Saturday, the operation was installed at the intersection of Las Américas and Francisco Medina Ascencio avenues. In the actions, the officers carried out a total of 26 tests on drivers, of which 10 were positive and 16 negative.

In total, 14 tickets were prepared, 10 for alcoholic breath and 4 for different violations of the Municipal Traffic regulations.

These actions are with the main intention of raising public awareness to avoid driving under the influence and thus prevent accidents that could end with fatal results.

The efforts will continue to be applied on weekends and the rest of the days randomly, in order to continue maintaining low rates of road accidents as a result of alcohol consumption, as established by the municipal government in charge of Profe Luis Michelle.

