Breathalyzer operations continue in Puerto Vallarta

This weekend, two “Saving Lives” breathalyzer operations were implemented at random points in the city with the intention of guaranteeing the safety of the inhabitants and visitors of Puerto Vallarta.
On Friday, it was installed on Calle Politécnico Nacional and Avenida México, where a total of 9 tests were applied, of which 8 were for men and 1 for women, with 6 being negative tests and 3 positive tests.
Of the 3 positive tests, 1 of the offenders decided to pay the fine on the spot. In the operation, the officers detected 3 motorcycles that circulated irregularly, which were sent to the corralón under different infractions.
The elements prepared a total of 28 tickets for violations of the Regulation, 3 of them for driving under the influence and the rest for different infractions.
On Saturday, the operation was installed at the intersection of Las Américas and Francisco Medina Ascencio avenues. In the actions, the officers carried out a total of 26 tests on drivers, of which 10 were positive and 16 negative.
In total, 14 tickets were prepared, 10 for alcoholic breath and 4 for different violations of the Municipal Traffic regulations.
These actions are with the main intention of raising public awareness to avoid driving under the influence and thus prevent accidents that could end with fatal results.
The efforts will continue to be applied on weekends and the rest of the days randomly, in order to continue maintaining low rates of road accidents as a result of alcohol consumption, as established by the municipal government in charge of Profe Luis Michelle.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Crocodile attacks two American tourists taking a night swim in Puerto Vallarta The Civil Protection Unit in Puerto Vallarta reported that two people were attacked by a crocodile in the tourist destination, resulting in both injuries, and were taken to a hospital for medical attention. According to Jalisco Civil Protection, the attack happened on Bocanegra Beach, in the Marina Vallarta neighborhood, when a crocodile attacked two people.…
- World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global health emergency; Puerto Vallarta with most cases in Mexico The World Health Organization ( WHO ) declared monkeypox a global health emergency. The classification is the highest alert the WHO can issue and follows a global uptick in cases. So far, more than 16,000 cases have been reported in 75 countries, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reported. There are currently only two other…
- Breathalyzer operations continue in Puerto Vallarta This weekend, two “Saving Lives” breathalyzer operations were implemented at random points in the city with the intention of guaranteeing the safety of the inhabitants and visitors of Puerto Vallarta. On Friday, it was installed on Calle Politécnico Nacional and Avenida México, where a total of 9 tests were applied, of which 8 were for…
- Polyamory: Judge in Mexico grants marriage certificate for man to marry two women After almost two years of waiting, a man managed to marry two women in the state of Puebla, which has caused controversy in Mexico because this type of marriage is not recognized by law. This was possible since the subject filed an Amparo on December 22, 2020, which was admitted by the Eighth District Judge…
- New survey shows more people consider Puerto Vallarta unsafe in the past three months Insecurity continues to be one of the issues that most worries Mexicans, since more and more citizens feel less safe in the locality where they live. According to the National Urban Public Safety Survey (ENSU) prepared by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) last June, 67.4% of the population over 18 years of…