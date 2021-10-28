Brewmasters Craft Beer Festival returns to Puerto Vallarta

Everything is ready for the fourth edition of the Brewmasters Craft Beer Festival, which returns to Puerto Vallarta after a year off due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The increasingly well-known beer event is ready to welcome attendees where various brands and beer producers will gather, as well as gastronomic offerings from the region set with live music.

The fourth edition of the Craft Beer Festival will be held next Saturday, November 13, and Sunday, November 14 with craft breweries from Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara, Autlán, and Los Altos de Jalisco, including Río Ameca, Los Muertos, Los Cuentos, Circus Brew, Obreros, Tin Tan, Barrio Chico, Loba, Autlan Brewing, Pablo’s, as well as special guests .

“It fills us with pride that the beer culture is in effervescence, and Puerto Vallarta, because it is an international destination, has given this drink a very important relevance in recent years, since different breweries have been opened in the region,” he said. Edgar Cisneros, organizer of the festival, in which there will also be a diversity of national and international gastronomy.

Among the special guests for this Craft Beer Festival are Baja California, Mexico City, Nayarit, Monterrey, and Colima with the brands: Buclas, Costera, Vinoteca, Pulque Chinga Quedito, Tzolkin Brewery, among others.

Similarly, different brands of distillates will be welcomed so that attendees can learn about other beverages such as Raicilla from Puerto Vallarta, Komil de Agave Niño Sol from Autlán, and Mezcal Vixi Falconi from Oaxaca.

The event to be held on November 13 and 14 will have free admission and will be open to the public from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Among other surprises, the event is governed this year with a friendly conscience with the environment, so it will reward people who arrive with their own glass or those who buy a new one at the stands and obtain special gifts.

There will also be water dispensers to wash the glasses in order to clean the taste of the beers that are tasted and have a greater gastronomic experience.

The space, Puerto Magico, located on Blvd. Francisco Medina Ascencio in the North Hotel Zone of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, has a capacity for 300 people, complying with established health protocols.

