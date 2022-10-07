VACATION RENTALS

Business owners in Puerto Vallarta do not want the army patrolling the streets

October 7, 2022
,

The businessmen of Puerto Vallarta agree that the Mexican Army should not continue in the streets and what should be done is to strengthen local police and security.

After the Senate of Mexico approved extending the permanence of the Armed Forces in public security tasks until 2028 . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms
error: Please contact PVDN if you wish to reprint something from this website