Canada increases flights to Puerto Vallarta

Canada increases its connectivity with Puerto Vallarta after the Canadian low-cost airline Swoop announced that it will implement more flights to Mexico and the Caribbean.

The flights will be from Hamilton, Toronto, Winnipeg, Edmonton, and Abbotsford and one of the benefited destinations will be Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, the airline announced.

The increase in flights is due to the winter season, which is when the demand for travel to warm destinations increases among Canadians, in such a way that starting in January, Swoop will restart the service from Hamilton to Montego Bay.

It will also add new frequencies to popular published routes from Hamilton to Punta Cana, Toronto to Cancun, Winnipeg to Puerto Vallarta, Edmonton to Mazatlán, as well as Abbotsford to Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta.

The Toronto-Cancun route will have 8 weekly frequencies; Winnipeg-Puerto Vallarta will fly three times a week on Tuesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays; from Edmonton to Mazatlán there will also be three weekly frequencies, on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays; and with the same frequency and days the Abbotsford to Los Cabos route will operate; while from Abbotsford to Puerto Vallarta there will be four weekly flights, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, the company detailed.

Travel to Puerto Vallarta by bus is also on the rise by 60%

During the first weekend of the December holidays, Puerto Vallarta registered a 60 percent increase in the flow of passengers by land.

The foregoing, with data obtained in the two existing bus terminals in this city, where departures of Vallarta residents who have left the city to spend these dates in some other destination in the country can also be observed.

The main area where passengers come from is El Bajío (Guanajuato and Queretaro, mainly), as well as other areas such as Aguascalientes and Zacatecas.

“This first weekend was good but it is expected to increase even more once the end of the year approaches,” explained Carolina Lanzaría Santana, manager of the Vallarta Plus line terminal.

The flow of passengers went from 1,200 to 2,000 daily, according to data from the bus terminal that agglomerates the land transportation.

“We come to spend a few days at the beach, get away from the cold and enjoy the sun,” said one of the tourists who came to the city from the state of Aguascalientes.

In the terminal, it was also possible to observe the flow of people seeking to leave the city, mainly people who live in Puerto Vallarta and seek to spend these festivities with their families in their places of origin.

“We are going to visit the family, the holidays are coming and it is time to be with loved ones,” said one of the passengers who was lining up to buy their tickets to leave the city.

According to estimates from the tourist authorities, Puerto Vallarta will register a full occupancy at the end of the year, after the sanitary restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic have been eliminated.

