Canada’s Swoop Connects Winnipeg with Puerto Vallarta

Swoop, Canada’s ultra-low-fare airline and subsidiary of WestJet Airlines Ltd., launches its inaugural flight from Winnipeg Richardson International Airport (YWG) to Licenciado Gustavo Diaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR) departing at 8:45 a.m. CST.

This is Swoop’s second route from Winnipeg to Mexico, offering travellers the choice to vacation on the beaches of Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos from Manitoba’s capital. Having just recently launched a series of new routes from YWG, including Fort Lauderdale, Tampa Bay and Las Vegas, Winnipeggers can enjoy a total of nine destinations through Swoop’s year-round and seasonal operations.

“Our route map is constantly expanding, working towards our mission of making travel more affordable, easy and accessible for all. We are continuing to grow our Winnipeg network, providing more options for Canadians to escape Winter’peg and head to warmer destinations,” said Steven Greenway, President, Swoop.

Direct flights from Winnipeg to the beaches of Puerto Vallarta are providing more Canadians the opportunity to head south of the border this winter. Swoop prides itself on its low price-point because of its unbundled model, with a base fare that includes only a seat, giving travellers the power to add the things they want, and nothing they don’t.

“Our partnership with Swoop continues to grow, providing our community more direct, low-cost travel options to visit and experience sought-after destinations across North America,” said Barry Rempel, President and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority. “These additional routes are helping further strengthen Winnipeg’s connection to the world by opening the door for Winnipeg Richardson International Airport to welcome more travellers to Winnipeg. Swoop continues to be a valuable partner who recognizes Winnipeg’s potential.”

“We welcome Swoop’s new flight from Winnipeg as this will provide direct access to Puerto Vallarta’s diverse offering this winter,” said Javier Aranda, Director of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board. “Puerto Vallarta will be the land of celebrations in the upcoming months as we start the holiday season with the Virgen of Guadalupe pilgrimages, Christmas, Hanukah, New Years and many other cultural events. We invite all our visitors to join in the celebrations and experience Puerto Vallarta.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Swoop in the launch of a direct flight from Winnipeg to Licenciado Gustavo Diaz Ordaz International Airport and with the possibility to provide new, convenient connectivity options to visit Riviera Nayarit from Canada. From charming coastal towns like Sayulita to sophisticated resorts like Punta de Mita, our destinations will lure Canadian travellers through a differentiated offering that will have them visit this region over and over again,” said Marc Murphy, General Director of CVB Riviera Nayarit.