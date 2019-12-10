Join the “Gifts of Love” campaign in Puerto Vallarta and donate Christmas gifts to children

With the purpose of delivering gifts to children with limited resources in Puerto Vallarta, the DIF System has started the “Gifts of Love” toy drive, so that the people of Vallarta with big hearts can help children have a Merry Christmas.

“We have until December 27 to receive toys and I am pleased that the first people with big hearts who are joining this campaign begin to arrive with their toys,” said the president of the DIF System.

She pointed out that the first to participate in the campaign were the collaborators of the welfare institution, who were joined by the governor Norma Joya, students of CBTis # 68, the Catholic Youth Wave Puerto Vallarta and Lupita Villanueva.

“We want the entire population that has the possibility to donate a toy to be part of this campaign. Our goal is to gather 5,000 toys that will reach the hands of children who, due to various circumstances, cannot receive a Christmas gift. The gift they provide will make a boy or girl happy and seeing their little face of happiness fills your heart.”

She also asked donors not to give away toys that use batteries and are warlike, and used toys will be accepted as long as they are in good condition.

The collection center is located in the central offices, in the Fund Procurement area of ​​the municipal DIF, on Paseo de las Palmas, Barrio Santa María, which will be open from Monday to Friday, from 08:30 to 4:00 p.m.

For more information, people who wish to support and donate a toy from the heart can call 225 99 36, extensions 161 and 225.