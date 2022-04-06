Canadian organization provides training to firefighters in Puerto Vallarta

With the support of experts from the organization Firefighters Without Borders (FWB), an independent Canadian NGO, this Tuesday began the training symposium for personnel from different Civil Protection and Firefighters institutions in Jalisco and Nayarit. as well as private companies.
This is a course aimed at members of the fire department, through which various important activities and practices will be developed, such as pre-hospital care; firefighter safety and protective equipment; Incident Command System; Knots, ropes, and anchoring systems; Fire control and combat; Search and rescue; Cargo stabilization and vehicle extraction, as well as attention to hazardous materials.
The venue for this symposium, which ends on Friday, April 8, takes place at the facilities of the company Andalón y Cía, and around 80 elements from state and municipal agencies participate, such as the Jalisco State Civil Protection and Fire Department Unit. (UEPCBJ); Civil Protection and Firefighters of Puerto Vallarta; Bay of Banderas and Compostela, Nayarit; Talpa and Mascota, Jalisco, and private companies such as Vallarta Adventure and staff from the Velas Vallarta hotel.
On the first day of activities, the participants carried out practices of Prehospital Care; Vehicle Extraction, Equipment and Protective Equipment, Ladders and placement methods, Knots and ropes, and Hoses.
For this Wednesday they would continue with their practices of Prehospital Care, Firefighter Safety, Incident Command System, Water Sources, Vehicle Extraction, and Tools and Equipment.
On Thursday and Friday, they will receive training in the handling of hazardous materials, ways to supply water, fire behavior, search and rescue, and vehicle extraction, to close the symposium with the placement of six scenarios in which the skills acquired will be developed, among other activities that will culminate with the delivery of graduation certificates to the participants.
