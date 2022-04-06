Holiday Operation in Puerto Vallarta for Holy Week and Easter 2022 is activated

Authorities from the three levels of government in Puerto Vallarta coordinate work for the Holy Week and Easter 2022 holiday period, seeking to generate safety and well-being conditions for all Vallarta residents and tourists who will enjoy the holidays from Saturday 9 until April 24.

The mayor, Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, led the meeting in which the operation that the Civil Protection and Fire Department, and Public Safety and Roads directorates will be implementing was announced, to guarantee a safe holiday, with actions prevention, surveillance and attention to pedestrians. Likewise, other dependencies would report on the work that they will be implementing during the holiday.

The mayor highlighted the importance of the different instances establishing close coordination so that Puerto Vallarta continues to stand out for its hospitality and the security it offers, “at the national level we are in 6th place in security and that is precisely because the authorities, both the National Guard, the Navy, the Army, the Municipal Police have to strengthen security and that tourists continue to come.

As part of the Vacation Operation, the Civil Protection and Fire Department will implement actions through the implementation of the Incident Command System (SCI) as an operation and coordination mechanism, in order to safeguard the physical integrity of people and prevent risks.

For this, there will be vehicles and equipment deployed in different parts of the city, such as beaches, highways, the Malecon, and religious centers where Judeas or viacrusis are usually carried out during the Friday of Holy Week; In addition, operational resources will be distributed to the different Civil Protection and Fire Department bases, for a better response to any report, and the placement of a module in El Colorado is in place. An Emergency Operations Center (COE) will also be installed, where coordination functions will be carried out through inter-institutional links.

The Citizen Security Directorate structured a surveillance and special security device in beach areas, religious and commercial centers, with the aim of preventing crimes, without neglecting the work in the different neighborhoods of the municipality; actions that will be coordinated with the federal authorities.

The Subdirectorate of Roads reported that in addition to operational work, it will have guards for the attention of citizens from Monday to Saturday, from 8 in the morning to 8 at night. Likewise, the Directorate of Inspection and Regulations specified that on these dates, it will have 80 elements that will be working in two shifts and will cover both commercial establishments, as well as fixed, semi-fixed, and beach street vendors.

On the part of the Directorate of Tourism, the different informative modules will be in operation and the dependency offices will also maintain attention, including on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Subdirectorate for the Environment will likewise make joint tours with Civil Protection to areas of conflict with wildlife, specifically crocodiles, points where preventive signage has already been placed. Public Services also prepared a special work program to maintain the cleanliness of the city and the proper functioning of the different services, dividing the work into beaches, tourist areas, and neighborhoods.

In this framework, the 8th Sanitary Region specified that it has carried out sampling and monitoring on the beaches of the municipality, confirming that everything is within the norm and that they are safe for recreational use. In addition, health checks are carried out by COPRISJAL for the proper preparation of food, while the hospital area is also ready to provide care and epidemiological surveillance will be maintained in these weeks.

