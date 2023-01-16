Cases of extremely contagious Kraken variant of COVID have already been identified in Mexico

The variant of Covid 19 known as Kraken has already been registered in Mexico City and the State of Mexico, according to reports from the newspaper El País. So far the health authorities have not confirmed such infections. However, they have reported the possible presence of the new variant and are awaiting confirmation from clinical studies.

So far, the authorities have reported the dangers and damage that the new wave of the virus can cause. The variant has alarmed the international health community due to its rapid spread in different countries since it represents 75 percent of positive cases in the United States.

The strain scientifically known as subvariant XBB.1.5 is one of the easiest to transmit and evade immunity according to the World Health Organization (WHO) Technical Advisory Group on the Evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 Virus. However, the symptoms of this variant are not different from other strains.

The spread of this and other variants of Covid-19 has increased after the arrival of the winter season and the cold temperatures that have hit the country. Given this, the health agencies have recommended that the population follow the measures to avoid contagion, such as the use of face masks in closed spaces and without ventilation, as well as maintaining a healthy distance from others when possible.

According to Andrew Pekosz, a virologist at Johns Hopkins University, the Kraken variant is a fusion that was created from other strains known as BA.2, BJ.1 (BA.2.10.1.1) and BA.2.75 (BA.2.75). .3.1.1.1). This new type of virus is currently registered in 25 countries and a greater presence is expected in the following months.

The health authorities have recommended that people who present symptoms go immediately to the nearest health center to be tested and avoid future infections.

According to the Ministry of Health in Mexico, 31,909 cases have been reported with an incidence rate of 27.8 people per 100,000 inhabitants in the last week of December. Since the start of the pandemic, approximately 7,222,611 positive cases and a total of 331,030 deaths have been reported.

The entities that returned to using face masks on a mandatory basis were Baja California, San Luis Potosí, Durango, Nuevo León, Puebla, and Tamaulipas.

The health agencies have reported that, despite the cases, the infections have not increased deaths thanks to the fact that 90% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

