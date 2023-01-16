Cases of extremely contagious Kraken variant of COVID have already been identified in Mexico

The variant of Covid 19 known as Kraken has already been registered in Mexico City and the State of Mexico, according to reports from the newspaper El País. So far the health authorities have not confirmed such infections. However, they have reported the possible presence of the new variant and are awaiting confirmation from clinical studies.
So far, the authorities have reported the dangers and damage that the new wave of the virus can cause. The variant has alarmed the international health community due to its rapid spread in different countries since it represents 75 percent of positive cases in the United States.
The strain scientifically known as subvariant XBB.1.5 is one of the easiest to transmit and evade immunity according to the World Health Organization (WHO) Technical Advisory Group on the Evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 Virus. However, the symptoms of this variant are not different from other strains.
The spread of this and other variants of Covid-19 has increased after the arrival of the winter season and the cold temperatures that have hit the country. Given this, the health agencies have recommended that the population follow the measures to avoid contagion, such as the use of face masks in closed spaces and without ventilation, as well as maintaining a healthy distance from others when possible.
According to Andrew Pekosz, a virologist at Johns Hopkins University, the Kraken variant is a fusion that was created from other strains known as BA.2, BJ.1 (BA.2.10.1.1) and BA.2.75 (BA.2.75). .3.1.1.1). This new type of virus is currently registered in 25 countries and a greater presence is expected in the following months.
The health authorities have recommended that people who present symptoms go immediately to the nearest health center to be tested and avoid future infections.
According to the Ministry of Health in Mexico, 31,909 cases have been reported with an incidence rate of 27.8 people per 100,000 inhabitants in the last week of December. Since the start of the pandemic, approximately 7,222,611 positive cases and a total of 331,030 deaths have been reported.
The entities that returned to using face masks on a mandatory basis were Baja California, San Luis Potosí, Durango, Nuevo León, Puebla, and Tamaulipas.
The health agencies have reported that, despite the cases, the infections have not increased deaths thanks to the fact that 90% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.
Subscribe here for just .08 cents per day to read subscriber content, join the PVDN newsletter, and browse with site ad-free. Support local news.
Trending news on PVDN
- Smoking ban on beaches begins on January 15, 2023 A smoking ban on beaches and parks, and anywhere that children gather will go into effect on Sunday, January 15, 2023, throughout Mexico. It is yet to be seen if, or how, the smoking ban on beaches in Puerto Vallarta will be enforced, although it will be illegal by federal law. Mexico typically struggles with…
- Puerto Vallarta beaches are closed due to high waves Due to high waves recorded on the coast of Jalisco, beaches in Puerto Vallarta have been closed under red flag warnings. This is due to an extratropical cyclone that hit the western United States, generating high waves on the Pacific coast. According to the meteorologist Víctor Manuel Cornejo López, a member of the Bahía’s Scientific…
- Mexico’s president is named “Tyrant of the Year 2022” Index on Censorship magazine has unveiled the result of its annual “Tyrant of the Year” contest with the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, as the winner of the 2022 edition. The British publication singled out the president of Mexico for the high levels of violence recorded, the attacks on journalists and activists, as…
- Puerto Vallarta is strategic stronghold for Jalisco Cartel, according to US Government Puerto Vallarta, one of the most visited resorts in Mexico, has become a strategic point for the operations of the Jalisco Cartel, according to the US government. Proof that the area is under surveillance by CJNG hitmen was the kidnapping of four tourists in July 2020. They arrived in a caravan of 14 people in…
- More than a thousand troops arrive in Jalisco to provide security after the arrest of cartel member This Wednesday, after the arrest of José Antonio Manuel “P”, brother of Juan Carlos “P”, alias “El CR”, charged with the disappearance of Colonel José Isidro Grimaldo Muñoz, 1,000 new elements of the Mexican Army, belonging to the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), arrived in Jalisco. The V Military Region and 15 Military Zone reported…