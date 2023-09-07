Category 5 Hurricane Jova Rages in the Pacific off the Mexican Coast

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The National Meteorological Service (SMN), an official body of the Mexican Government overseeing climate affairs, has reported that Hurricane "Jova" has intensified to a Category 5 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale. "Jova" is currently churning over the Pacific Ocean, safely distanced from the Mexican coastline.

However, the influence of Hurricane "Jova" is anticipated to increase the likelihood of heavy rainfall in areas like Colima, Jalisco, Nayarit, and the southern parts of Sinaloa. Baja California Sur could experience rainfall with intermittent showers and strong to severe wind gusts and high waves along its shores . . .

