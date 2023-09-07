Mexican Supreme Court Decriminalizes Abortion at the Federal Level

Mexico City — The Supreme Court of Justice in Mexico (SCJN) has ruled in favor of decriminalizing abortion at the federal level. This landmark decision follows an appeal by the feminist organization Grupo de Información en Reproducción Elegida (GIRE).

The First Chamber of the Supreme Court declared the legal framework that penalizes abortion in the Federal Penal Code as unconstitutional. The Court's ruling emphasized that such a system violates the human rights of women and those with the capacity to gestate.

As a direct consequence of this ruling, women in Mexico can now . . .

