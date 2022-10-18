Celebrate Halloween in Puerto Vallarta with The Dirties and Aunt Pearl’s Costume Contest

The Dirties is a project that started in 2017, under the name of Cantus Eterna. Musicians Armando Yáñez (Guitar), Rafael Martínez (Drums), Rodrigo Díaz (Bass), and Diego Guerrero (Vocals) put together a band that features Rock, Heavy Metal, and Progressive/Alternative hits with their own unique style. They’ve been a hit in Sayulita this summer and will play in the theatre at Incanto on Oct. 31 at 7 PM. Tickets IncantoVallarta.com

Also, on Halloween night in the piano bar starting at 7:30 PM, Aunt Pearl will host Incanto’s Halloween Party with live music by a variety of special guests including Joby Hernandez (5 PM) and the band Moelle featuring Fernanda & Carlos at 9:30 PM. A costume contest with 3000 pesos in prizes will start at approx. 9:30 PM. Drink specials! No cover. Reserve online.

Breakfast is once again being served on Incanto’s serene lower riverside terrace Tues. – Sun. 9 AM – 3 PM. Enjoy delicious new menu options, piping hot coffee, and your favorite beverages from our full bar including mimosas and bloody marys. No reservations required.

Fernanda Hernandez (Moelle) and Carlos Calderon (Azuca) play an eclectic acoustic blend of popular and world music featuring her sultry vocals and their magical duets in English and Spanish. Saturdays at 7:30 PM. No cover. Reserve online.

Cabaret sensation Kami Desilets with Bing Young at the piano, stars in Some Like it Hot!, blending hot/cool jazz, blues, and a dash of Bossa Nova. Sangria and margarita drink specials during the show and be sure to try Incanto’s delicious new menu items! Wednesdays at 7:30 PM. Reserve tickets IncantoVallarta.com.

Entertainer extraordinaire Kevin-Anthony sings the music of Lionel Richie and Stevie Wonder on Fridays at 7:30 PM in the piano bar. He brings a breadth of experience both as a performer and producer, utilizing both of his artistic talents by headlining and producing his own shows. Reserve tickets online.

Singer and dancer, Delilah Beaucoup presents Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, celebrating some of your favorite Divas from Bette Midler to Annie Lennox and Disney villainesses in this action-packed cabaret. Come sing along with Delilah and her sexy male dancers! Most Saturdays, starting Oct. 22 at 7 PM in the theatre. Reserve online.

Incanto’s Fall Theatre Series, hosted by pianist Dennis Crow, continues on Tuesdays featuring a variety of films and recorded musical performances. Dennis plays music from each of the shows during his welcome and introduction. He will present My Favorite Broadway: The Leading Ladies (1998) on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 5 PM. The following week, he will screen the recorded stage version of The Rocky Horror Show LIVE on Oct. 25 at 5 PM (not to be confused with the 1975 film). Reserve tickets online.

Local crooner Diego Guerrero presents Good Night, Miss Nina, a special tribute to the music of Nina Simone, one of his biggest musical influences. Live band. Thursdays, starting Nov. 3 at 8 PM in the theatre. Tickets IncantoVallarta.com

Current hours are 9 AM – 11:30 PM Tuesday – Sunday (closed on Mondays except Oct. 31, opens at 4 PM). Breakfast/brunch is served 9 AM – 3 PM on the riverside terrace, and Happy Hour 2×1 daily at 4 PM – 5 PM in the piano bar. Lower terrace Happy Hour 5 PM – 7 PM daily. Evening dining is available 4 PM – 10:30 PM. The piano bar features live music starting at 5 PM daily with seating inside and outside on the upper riverside terrace, as weather permits. Check Incanto’s Facebook page, Incanto Vallarta, for a daily schedule. For tickets and reservations visit IncantoVallarta.com. Most shows are also streamed via Facebook LIVE. Air-conditioned. All safety requirements are observed.

