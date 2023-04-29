Celebrating Jalisco’s Bicentennial with a Sweet Milestone: The World’s Biggest Marshmallow

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Dulces de la Rosa, a company based in Jalisco, has just set a new Guinness Record by creating the largest marshmallow in the world. The marshmallow weighed in at a whopping 649 kilograms and was officially certified by the staff at Guinness World Records.
The most exciting part of the process was the release of the mold, as it had to be handled with care to ensure the marshmallow maintained its shape. Enrique Michell, the director of Dulces de la Rosa, noted the significant effort that went into creating this historic confectionery masterpiece. He expressed his emotional satisfaction with the achievement and acknowledged the danger of the marshmallow potentially collapsing when the mold was removed.
The event was a massive undertaking and involved various departments such as production, quality assurance, certification, support for production management, engineering, electrical, mechanical, refrigeration, administration, human resources, industrial safety, and marketing.
This gigantic marshmallow was created to commemorate Jalisco’s 200 years as a free and sovereign state. To prepare it, a plant was set up in the Plaza Fundadores in the Historic Center of Guadalajara, where approximately 800 kilograms of ingredients such as sugar, gelatin, glucose, and starch were used.
Marshmallow has been around for thousands of years and was initially made from the root sap of the marshmallow plant. In the 1800s, the sap was replaced with gelatin, making it easier to produce on a large scale. Today, marshmallows come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and flavors and are enjoyed by people of all ages worldwide.
