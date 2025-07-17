Puerto Vallarta Celebrates 10 Years of Ceviche and Aguachile Festival

Puerto Vallarta marks the 10th anniversary of the Ceviche and Aguachile Festival on July 27 at Parota Park, with live music, family fun, and over 40 dishes. Next Sunday, July 27, Puerto Vallarta will host a special edition of its signature Ceviche and Aguachile Festival to mark a decade of…

Next Sunday, July 27, Puerto Vallarta will host a special edition of its signature Ceviche and Aguachile Festival to mark a decade of vibrant flavors. Founded in 2015, the festival has taken place 18 times around town. For the first time, organizers have chosen Parota Park—nestled between the Marbella condominiums and the Puerto de Luna Hotel—as the backdrop for this milestone gathering. Doors open at 12 noon and stay open until 8 pm, and admission is free for all ages.

Ceviche and Aguachile Festival marks a decade of flavors

This year’s celebration promises a family‑friendly atmosphere packed with live music, a bounce‑house zone for kids, sweet treats, and plenty of seating to soak in the coastal breeze. Local bands will perform on a central stage, while food stalls line the park’s shaded walkways. Festival goers can grab a churro or ice cream between plates of fresh seafood.

Ten of Puerto Vallarta’s top restaurants will compete for bragging rights by serving more than 40 unique takes on ceviche and aguachile—two of the bay’s most beloved dishes. From classic shrimp ceviche cured in lime juice to spicy aguachiles made with local catch and chile de árbol, each chef brings their own twist. Visitors can sample bite‑sized portions for a small fee or purchase full plates to share.

Edgar Cisneros, the festival’s founder and organizer, said the event grew out of a simple goal: to promote Puerto Vallarta’s restaurants and highlight regional flavors. “We started this festival to give our chefs a chance to shine and to invite tourists and locals alike to taste fresh, authentic dishes,” he said. “It’s been hard work, but we do it with passion. Every year, we see more families and visitors discovering the best of our coastline.”

Over ten years, the Ceviche and Aguachile Festival has become a highlight of Puerto Vallarta’s summer season. Past editions have drawn crowds of over 5,000 people, and this anniversary promises even higher turnout thanks to the new setting. Parota Park’s open lawns and shaded groves will make it easy for visitors to move from booth to booth without long lines.

The festival also plays a key role in strengthening Puerto Vallarta’s culinary identity. By spotlighting local seafood and supporting small businesses, the event draws national and international tourists looking for an authentic taste of Mexico’s Pacific coast. Hoteliers and tour operators say the festival drives bookings and helps extend stays along the bay.

In addition to the food and music, the festival will feature cooking demonstrations by guest chefs and a small market with local crafts. Information booths will share tips on sustainable fishing and highlight how tourists can protect marine life. Organizers hope these extras will educate visitors on the region’s food heritage and encourage eco‑friendly practices.

With free admission and programming for every age, the Ceviche and Aguachile Festival offers a perfect summer outing. Whether you come for the ceviches, the live beats, or the family activities, July 27 at Parota Park promises a day of community, culture, and coastal flavors under the sun.

