Cheaper ad-supported Netflix plan comes to Mexico on November 1

After several months of waiting, Netflix has confirmed that a new subscription plan will be available in Mexico beginning in November. This is the Basic mode with ads, the cheapest streaming company package, which will include ad breaks.
This new option will cost $99 pesos per month (roughly $5 USD) in Mexico and will be available starting November 1 at 11:00 a.m.
The ads will be approximately 15 to 3.0 seconds long and will air before and during the movie or series of the subscriber’s choice.
Ad-supported packages are already available in other countries, including Germany, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Korea, Spain, the United States, France, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.
For users who want to sign up for the Netflix streaming service for the first time or want to migrate plans, these are some details that characterize the new package.
- Video quality up to 720p/HD
- Both the Basic and Basic with Ads plans will average four to five minutes of ads per hour
- Some series and movies will not be available due to licensing restrictions
- The option to Download content will not be available
Some of the benefits of the cheapest Netflix plan are:
- Access to a wide variety of series and movies
- Personalized viewing experience
- Availability on a wide variety of TV and mobile devices
- Ability to change or cancel the plan at any time
According to the statement issued by Netflix, the ads will be segmented according to the preferences of each user. That is to say, the commercials will be focused on the country and match the content chosen by each subscriber (action, drama, romance, science fiction, fantasy, etc.).
Likewise, advertisers must avoid commercials containing themes that are not compatible with their brand; for example, sexual content, nudity, or graphic violence.
