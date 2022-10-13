Hacking of Mexico’s Secretariat of National Defense shows how much control the military has in the country

The Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) has drafted initiatives to reform at least 10 laws, three regulations, and the Mexican Constitution.
In most of these cases, the projects are sent to the Legal Department of the Federal Executive (CJEF) to be presented to the Legislative Power in . . .
**** CONTINUE READING AS A SUPPORTER ****
PVDN Supporters help local and independent news publishers for .06 cents every day.
If you are currently a supporter, login here
If you wish to support this news site with a yearly contribution of $25 USD and access this article, our newsletter, and emergency alerts for Puerto Vallarta, please subscribe here