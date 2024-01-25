Children Take Up Arms Amidst Rising Violence in Mexico

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a startling response to escalating violence, children aged 11 to 15 years have been enlisted to protect their community in the José Joaquín de Herrera municipality, Guerrero, southern Mexico. This drastic measure was taken on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, as adults embarked on a search for a family missing since January 19.

The Regional Coordinator of Community Authorities-Founding Peoples (CRAC-PF) in the Ayahualtempa indigenous community has inducted 20 minors - five girls and 15 boys - into their ranks, some equipped with makeshift weapons like reeds in place of rifles. Luis Morales . . .

