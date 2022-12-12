Christmas in Puerto Vallarta has a wide variety of traditions and customs, among which can be noted at various family parties such as Posadas and Three Kings Day, as well as the typical dishes of tamales and sweets. Puerto Vallarta is highly acclaimed at this time of year with . . .
**** CONTINUE READING AS A SUBSCRIBER****
Support local and independent news for less than .08 cents a day!
If you are currently a supporter, login here
If you wish to support this independent and local news site with a yearly contribution of $29.99 USD (.08 cents a day) and access this article, and many more please subscribe here!
Subscriptions Include:
- Access to all PVDN content
- No Ads
- Newsletter (4-6 every week)
- Emergency alerts for life-threatening events in Puerto Vallarta
To help support this website, 80% of all articles on PVDN are reserved for subscribers. You can learn more about PVDN and me here.