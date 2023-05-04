Cinco de Mayo: A Symbol of Mexican Courage and Patriotism in Mexico and the United States

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – On May 5th, the anniversary of the Battle of Puebla is celebrated, marking the 1862 armed conflict in which the Mexican Army, despite being outnumbered, triumphed over the French forces. This date holds great significance, especially among the Mexican migrant community in the United States, as it marks 161 years since Mexico defeated one of the most esteemed armies of the era, which had not experienced defeat in nearly half a century.
General Ignacio Zaragoza proudly announced, “National arms have covered themselves with glory,” after the Mexican Army’s victory over the invading Second French Empire, commanded by Charles Ferdinand Latrille. On the morning of May 5, 4,000 Mexican troops engaged in a fierce battle against 8,000 French soldiers at the forts of Loreto and Guadalupe. They successfully repelled the enemy’s assaults, forcing them to withdraw.
The Mexican military achievement stemmed from an economic crisis due to the War of Reform, which unfolded from 1857 to 1861 between liberals and conservatives. President Benito Juárez sought a grace period to settle debts with France, England, and Spain, which was refused by the three powers. Threatened with a military invasion by the London Convention, the Mexican government established diplomatic dialogue and, through the Treaties of La Soledad, managed to persuade Spain and England to abandon their plans by promising to pay the outstanding debts.
However, the French government disregarded the agreements and initiated an armed intervention in Mexico. In 1862, they launched a campaign from Córdoba, Veracruz, toward the center of the Republic. Despite the Mexican victory on May 5, 1862, the French army’s advance was not halted. Napoleon III responded by sending 35,000 additional soldiers, eventually capturing Mexico City and installing Maximilian of Habsburg and his wife, Carlota, as emperors.
Although the Battle of Puebla is often mistaken for Mexico’s Independence Day, it remains significant for the migrant community in the United States. Since 1967, Texas-born General Ignacio Zaragoza has been honored for his role in leading Mexico to victory. Celebrations of the general, who was born when Texas was still part of Mexico, have taken place in the state even before it became part of the United States. This connection helps explain why Cinco de Mayo is more widely celebrated in the United States than in Mexico today.
Over 150 years later, cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and throughout Texas continue to commemorate the Battle of Puebla every May 5th. The event is popular for its impact on Mexican identity, symbolizing courage and patriotism.
