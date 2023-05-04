Puerto Vallarta Blanketed by Smoke from Unrelenting Wildfires

May 4, 2023
, ,

Puerto Vallarta (Subscriber Content) - Wildfires in the vicinity have produced a mixture of stratus clouds and smoke, enveloping Puerto Vallarta and almost the entire Bay of Banderas . . .



Trending News on PVDN

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms