The newly-elected mayor of Puerto Vallarta, Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, has the objective to continue working on the transformation of the care and prevention services for the population, for this, he began with constant training in the different areas that make up the Direction of Civil Protection and Firefighters.

The objective is that the personnel of all areas remain in permanent preparation to be multifunctional and that everyone can attend to any emergency or service that the population requires, explained Nelson Francisco Juárez Ramírez, Supervisor of the “C” shift of the three Protection bases. Civil and Firefighters in the municipality.

He indicated that this training ranges from first-aid to triage care and firefighting. At the same time, training began with physical conditioning for the staff and generating optimal conditions for the care of any emergency.

He explained that at Wednesday’s session, instruction was given on the use of air self-contained equipment, called ERA (Autonomous Breathing Equipment) to know its functions, from the tank, harness, high and low-pressure hoses, the valve of demand, pressure gauges, mask, accessories that are generally used for the respiratory tract in case of fires; in addition, they were instructed on how to act in case the mask is fogged while they are in an emergency and using the panic and pump-down valves.

Another topic that was taught was the ‘Initial Patient Assessment’, which is applied when PCyB staff come to provide assistance to injured people, they were able to obtain information about the protocols to follow such as assessment of the scene, the environment, the people, the patient’s symptoms, their breathing, among others, in order to act accordingly.

For the Mayor, it is a priority that Vallartans and visitors have a strengthened Civil Protection and Firefighters Directorate and always ready to give their support.

