Collection centers for victims of Hurricane Nora in Puerto Vallarta are open this week

In support of the people affected by Hurricane Nora, the Puerto Vallarta DIF System enabled two collection centers for essential items that will remain open until September 3, 2021.
The director of the organization, Celina Lomelí Ramírez, called on the general public to show solidarity with those who lost everything. “We know that these are difficult times for everyone, but once again let us show our unity and solidarity as Vallartans to support the families who lost their furniture, their vehicles, and even their houses; unfortunately there are things that cannot be recovered but to the best of our ability we can help them”.
Non-perishable foods are required such as tuna, rice, beans, canned vegetables, soup, among others; personal hygiene items such as toothbrushes and toothpaste, soap, baby food, diapers for babies and adults, clothes in good condition, blankets, towels, and sheets.
If you are in Puerto Vallarta and have been thinking about cleaning out your closet and getting rid of clothes you no longer wear, this is the time.
The centers will be active from Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the central offices of the DIF System located on Paseo de las Palmas S / N avenue, Barrio Santa María neighborhood, and from 10:00 a.m. at 4:00 p.m. at the Ixtapa Sports Dome, located on Valentín Gómez Farías street # 207, Centro.
