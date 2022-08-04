Colorado police looking for a man who tried to burn two people for speaking Spanish

Through social networks, the Aurora Police Department, in the state of Colorado, USA, has asked citizens for support to identify a man accused of hate crimes, because according to the report, On July 23, he assaulted a couple of customers inside a gas station for because they were speaking Spanish.
The victims, who are reported to be Peruvian, told uniformed officers that the events occurred around 11:00 p.m. local time and the man, who can be seen in the images provided by the police wearing a blue or gray shirt and light pants, yelled at them angrily: “They don’t belong here”, which the victims tried to ignore and headed back to their vehicle.
Moments later, the approximately 25-year-old man follows them to their car and poured gasoline on them and attempted to reach for a lighter to set them on fire. Not reaching the lighter, the man threw stones at the windows of the vehicle and stole the keys from the ignition.
In order to obtain more details, it was said that the subject was driving a gray Dodge Charger GT with black details at the time of the events, while his appearance is between 20 and 25 years old and is described as Hispanic or Asian, something for what a photograph captured by the video surveillance cameras was disseminated and so, in case of locating him, people were asked to call authorites.
“If you know this man or recognize his vehicle, please call 303.627.1661 or email [email protected],” Aurora Police said.
Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, Whatsapp emergency alerts, access exclusive content on PVDN, and enjoy this site with fewer ads for only $25 USD per year! (.06 cents per day)
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Mexico governmental agency investigates Sonora Grill for accusations of separating diners by skin color The luxury restaurant chain Sonora Grill Group is in the eye of the hurricane due to accusations that point to alleged acts of discrimination and racism against its diners. The accusations started at the restaurant chain’s location on Presidente Masaryk street in the Polanco neighborhood -one of the most exclusive in the capital-, where they…
- New Tropical Storm Howard expected to form over the next 48 hours; heavy rains in Puerto Vallarta forecasted With the arrival of forecasted Tropical Cyclone Howard over the next 48 hours, strong winds and waves of 1.5 to 2.5 meters of significant height are expected on the coasts of Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco, in addition to Baja California Sur. According to the weather forecast, Tropical Cyclone Howard will begin to affect Mexico…
- Jalisco New Generation Cartel dominates all but four states in Mexico According to a report by the United States Congressional Investigative Service, the criminal organization known as the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), led by Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias El Mencho, has a presence in 28 of the 32 states of Mexico and due to its expansion on the northern border represents a severe threat to…
- Puerto Vallarta asks citizens to help keep the city clean by respecting garbage collection schedules The municipal government of Puerto Vallarta works every day to maintain a cleaner city and give it a better image as a tourist destination, with a more efficient garbage collection service for the well-being of the population and its visitors. Crews of cleaners from the Department of Public Cleaning of the Directorate of Municipal Public…
- Three-month maintenance work plan begins on the Ameca Bridge More than 50 and 20 years after their construction, the Ameca 1 and Ameca 2 bridges, which connect Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco and Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, will be rehabilitated, as announced by the Governor of Nayarit, Miguel Ángel Navarro Quintero. The works began this month and include the repair and rehabilitation of the bridges, which…