Colorado police looking for a man who tried to burn two people for speaking Spanish

Through social networks, the Aurora Police Department, in the state of Colorado, USA, has asked citizens for support to identify a man accused of hate crimes, because according to the report, On July 23, he assaulted a couple of customers inside a gas station for because they were speaking Spanish.

The victims, who are reported to be Peruvian, told uniformed officers that the events occurred around 11:00 p.m. local time and the man, who can be seen in the images provided by the police wearing a blue or gray shirt and light pants, yelled at them angrily: “They don’t belong here”, which the victims tried to ignore and headed back to their vehicle.

Moments later, the approximately 25-year-old man follows them to their car and poured gasoline on them and attempted to reach for a lighter to set them on fire. Not reaching the lighter, the man threw stones at the windows of the vehicle and stole the keys from the ignition.

In order to obtain more details, it was said that the subject was driving a gray Dodge Charger GT with black details at the time of the events, while his appearance is between 20 and 25 years old and is described as Hispanic or Asian, something for what a photograph captured by the video surveillance cameras was disseminated and so, in case of locating him, people were asked to call authorites.

“If you know this man or recognize his vehicle, please call 303.627.1661 or email [email protected],” Aurora Police said.

