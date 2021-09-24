Construction of new Rio Cuale bridge will begin on Monday

On Monday, September 26, the reconstruction of the bridge over the Cuale River in Puerto Vallarta is scheduled to begin, after it was destroyed by the passage of Hurricane Nora.

According to information provided by the Secretariat of Infrastructure and Public Works (SIOP), the cleaning of the area has already concluded, so the layout is being made and the blueprints of the new structure is being reviewed.

“At the beginning of next week, tentatively on Monday, the work of the new bridge will start with the drilling for pile driving and the preparation of steel,” the Secretariat explained.

According to what was indicated a few weeks ago by the head of the agency, David Zamora, the work would take 2 to 3 months in construction.

The structure would be made up of pre-built blocks. It is estimated that the cost of the work will be around $7 million pesos; However, this figure will be finalized once the initial approval is given by Governor Enrique Alfaro Ramírez.

