Coronavirus in Mexico: April 19, 2021 Update

As of this Sunday, April 18, 212,339 deaths caused by complications of COVID-19 were reported in Mexico. This means that in the last 24 hours 111 new deaths were added to the national statistics.

Get our news delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to signup

Likewise, after reporting 1,506 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the previous day, the total number of accumulated infections since the pandemic rose to 2,305,602.

In a press conference at the National Palace, Christian Arturo Zaragoza Jiménez, director of Epidemiological Information, explained that the national curve of infections at the national level presented an increase of 3%.

Similarly, he estimated that the epidemic at the national level is made up of 28,470 active cases that began with signs and symptoms in the last 14 days (April 3 to 18, 2021).

According to the technical document published on the website of the health agency, Mexico City is the entity with the highest number of active cases (more than 3,000 cases), followed by the State of Mexico and Chihuahua (over 1,000). In contrast, Colima, Chiapas, and Campeche have the lowest number of infections of this type: 135, 108, and 66 active cases, respectively.

This is reflected in the colors of the epidemiological traffic light that entered into force since last Monday and will be in force until April 26, where for the fourth consecutive time, no state is in “red” (maximum risk); In the color “green” (low risk) eight entities remain, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Coahuila, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Nayarit, Chiapas, and Campeche.

In “yellow” (moderate risk), 19 entities: Jalisco, Puebla, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Michoacán, Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Colima, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Quintana Roo and Tabasco; and in “orange” (high risk) there are only five: Mexico City, State of Mexico, Chihuahua, Yucatán and Baja California Sur.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Mexico

The country reported 16% of bed occupancy nationwide (both general care and ventilated).

Of the 30,388 general beds for severe COVID-19 patients who require hospitalization, 4,534 (15%) are occupied throughout the national territory. According to the health agency, the 32 states have an occupancy below 30%.

Meanwhile, of the 10,239 beds with ventilators for the most critical COVID-19 patients, 1,805 (18%) are occupied in the country. In this type of bed, the Secretariat reported that only Chihuahua has an occupancy between 30% and 49%, while the rest of the entities have a lower occupancy.

In contrast, Zaragoza Jiménez estimated that 1,829,480 people have recovered from the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Do you want to support local media? Learn how you can support this news site

COVID-19 Vaccinations in Mexico

The technical report of the SSa indicated that on April 17, 214,223 people were vaccinated, thus accumulating 14,240,830 doses applied since December 24, 2020. However, there are only 3,844,491 people who already have their complete vaccination, two doses.

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

As of today, Puerto Vallarta has reported a total of 3.610 cases of the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, and 397 deaths. This means the city registered two more cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in the last 24-hours. Currently, the city reports 62 active cases, this being people who have been infected in the last 14-days. These numbers are only from public hospitals, private hospitals are not reported by the federal government, so actual numbers are much higher than being reported. This explains why the death rate in Puerto Vallarta is 11% while the worldwide average is 2%. Cases in Puerto Vallarta are likely 5-times higher than what is reported. A lack of testing also contributes to the low number of cases being reported.