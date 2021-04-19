Roy Gomez Cruz Stars in ‘I Want it All: The Freddie Mercury Story’

One of the top shows of the past 2 seasons at The Palm Cabaret has been ‘Queen Live Forever’ starring Roy Gomez Cruz. Roy returns on Fridays this Spring with his new show ‘I Want it All: The Freddie Mercury Story’ that once again delivers powerful vocals, Queen hits and an incredible live entertainment experience. Roy’s new show is a spectacular event that you won’t soon forget!

Get our news delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to signup

Entertainment Director, Mark Rome, recently said Roy’s Freddie Mercury performance, “This is much more than just a show. It’s a concert that is musically and visually a ‘not to be missed’ experience. I have never seen audiences embrace and enjoy a performance like this before. Absolute magic happens with this unforgettable tribute to Freddie and Queen.”

Roy Gomez Cruz had already been part of three successful Queen Tribute shows. He has a master’s degree in Communications, specifically examining Cirque du Soleil as a cultural industry of global reach. Currently, he’s a PhD Candidate in Performance Studies at Northwestern University.

Roy has fully immersed himself in artistic creation and performance, hoping to eventually become an artistic director/producer of shows that recognize Mexican talent in the international arena. From a musical family, Roy grew up loving the band Queen and knew all their music. He enjoys the raw emotion and drama of portraying a fantastic artist like Freddie Mercury.

Roy Gomez Cruz considers it an incredible honor to pay tribute to such a legendary performer like Freddie Mercury. Larger than life, Freddie was a complex artist who is a challenge to portray. Roy sees every show as a wonderful privilege to honor and share the music and the persona of Freddie Mercury and Queen. Roy expertly portrays the many voices of one of music’s most memorable stars.

Don’t miss the phenomenal performance of ‘I Want It All: The Freddie Mercury Story’ every Friday night at 9 pm through May and possibly beyond. Experience the music of Queen delivered in one of the most amazing tribute performances you’ll ever see!

Do you want to support local media? Learn how you can support this news site

The Palm Cabaret has adopted measures to protect your safety. With a retractable roof and new filter air system along with plexiglas barriers, you can rest assured that your well-being is their priority

Tickets to all shows can be purchased at the venue’s box office or online at www.thepalmcabaret.com. The Palm Cabaret and Bar is located at Olas Altas 508, Zona Romantica, Emiliano Zapata, 48380 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico phone # 52-322-222-0200.