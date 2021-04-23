Coronavirus in Mexico: April 23, 2021 Update

Director-General of Epidemiology, José Luis Alomía Zegarra, reported that in the last days of epidemiological week 14 there was an increase of two percentage points in the epidemic curve with respect to week 13; due to the Easter holidays and increased mobility.

The entities that have experienced this change in their epidemic curve are Baja California Sur, Coahuila, Colima, Chihuahua, Mexico City, Durango, State of Mexico, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Morelos, Nayarit, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Sonora, Tamaulipas and Tlaxcala.

The official called on the local authorities to take the necessary measures and not wait for transmission of the disease to be at high levels.

“If this means the beginning of a third-wave in Mexico, it is still too early to affirm it, but we are sending the warning. By having this early signal, if we continue to implement prevention measures or take advantage to reinforce them, then obviously we will be able to have control, and if it occurs in most or all states, as the curve could level out, reaching a plateau in the following weeks or even decrease again,” Alomía explained about the future of the epidemic in Mexico.

COVID-19 in Mexico today

The Ministry of Health (SSa) reported that as of Thursday, April 22, there are 2,319,519 COVID-19 cases recorded since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, since the beginning of the epidemic, Mexico has suffered 214,095 deaths from the disease.

This means that there was an increase of 3,708 infected in the last 24 hours, as well as 498 deaths. Likewise, there are 1,841,964 people recovered , 3,731,161 negative cases, and a total of 6,487,007 people have been tested.

In addition, Dr. José Luis Alomía, General Director of Epidemiology, detailed that to date there are an estimated 25,462 active cases of the disease in the country; that is, patients who began to present symptoms in the last 14 days (April 9-22, 2021).

The entities with the highest number of active cases of SARS-CoV-2 in descending order are Mexico City, the State of Mexico, and Chihuahua, which together account for 49% of these cases in the country.

COVID-19 Vaccinations in Mexico

Authorities revealed that they have applied 15,477,517 doses of the 21,024,445 that have been received since last December 23, of the formulas Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, SinoVac , Sputnik V, and Cansino.

These have been used for first-line medical personnel, adults over 60 years of age, and educational personnel from Campeche, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nayarit.

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

As of today, Puerto Vallarta has reported a total of 3,642 cases of the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, and 401 deaths. This means the city registered nine more cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in the last 24-hours. Currently, the city reports 63 active cases, this being people who have been infected in the last 14-days. These numbers are only from public hospitals, private hospitals are not reported by the federal government, so actual numbers are much higher than being reported. This explains why the death rate in Puerto Vallarta is 11% while the worldwide average is 2%. Cases in Puerto Vallarta are likely 5-times higher than what is reported. A lack of testing also contributes to the low number of cases being reported.