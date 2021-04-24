Coronavirus in Mexico: April 24, 2021 Update

Health authorities in Mexico reported 409 new deaths caused by the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. With this, a total of 214,504 deaths have been registered since the beginning of the pandemic.

Also, in the last 24 hours, there were 3,911 new cases, with which there is a total of 2,323,430 confirmed cases accumulated since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Health (SSa) also updated the Epidemiological Traffic Light for coronavirus ( COVID-19 ), which will be in effect from April 26 to May 10.

In the update, seven states worsened their epidemiological intensity with the current epidemiological traffic light.

Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Nayarit, and Oaxaca all fell from green to yellow. Tabasco, Hidalgo, and Quintana Roo fell from yellow to orange.

While four states improved: Jalisco and Guanajuato went from yellow to green. Estado de México and Yucatán rose from orange to yellow.

Dr. Ana Lucia de la Garza, director of Epidemiological Operations Research, indicated that the map of Mexico will be colored as follows:

For the fifth time in a row, no state will be “red” (maximum risk of contagion). The last ones had been Guerrero and Guanajuato (from February 15 to 28).

In the color “green” (low risk of contagion) there will be six entities: Jalisco, Guanajuato, Coahuila, Veracruz, Chiapas, and Campeche.

De la Garza pointed out that compared to the traffic light of 15 days ago, this time there are two fewer entities at low risk, for which he made a call to remember that “the pandemic is not over, we must be aware and follow the measures to take care of ourselves and everyone.”

In “yellow” or moderate risk there will be 20 entities: the State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Tamaulipas, Nayarit, Yucatán, Puebla, Querétaro, Michoacán, Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Colima, Aguascalientes, Guerrero, Tlaxcala and Morelos.

While in “orange” (high risk) there will be only six: Mexico City, Chihuahua, Baja California Sur, Hidalgo, Quintana Roo, and Tabasco.

The four elements evaluated to determine the color of the traffic light in each entity are the percentage of occupation of beds in intensive care, percentage of positive cases of coronavirus; the trend of occupied beds, and trend of positive cases; that is, the expected behavior based on the current numbers, which is calculated by the National Council of Science and Technology ( Conacyt ).

COVID-19 Vaccinations in Mexico

Dr. Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Health, reported that on Thursday, April 22, until the cut-off at 9:00 p.m., 397,292 vaccines against Covid-19 were applied in the last 24-hours, therefore, officially there is an accumulation of 15,874,809 doses administered in Mexico. Of those, only 5,347,232 people have been fully vaccinated with both doses.

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

As of today, Puerto Vallarta has reported a total of 3,655 cases of the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, and 401 deaths. This means the city registered 13 more cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in the last 24-hours. Currently, the city reports 70 active cases, this being people who have been infected in the last 14-days. These numbers are only from public hospitals, private hospitals are not reported by the federal government, so actual numbers are much higher than being reported. This explains why the death rate in Puerto Vallarta is 11% while the worldwide average is 2%. Cases in Puerto Vallarta are likely 5-times higher than what is reported. A lack of testing also contributes to the low number of cases being reported.