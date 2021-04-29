Coronavirus in Mexico: April 29, 2021 Update

The Ministry of Health reported 3,818 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mexico, for which the total figure amounted to 2,336,944 registered infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

Get our news delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to signup

Likewise, the federal agency detailed that the number of deaths rose to 215,918 after 371 new deaths were registered in the last 24 hours.

During the daily press conference to report on the progress of the epidemic in Mexico, José Luis Alomía Zegarra, General Director of Epidemiology, detailed that from week 14 to 15 of 2021 a decrease of 19% was reported in estimated cases (sum of confirmed and suspected infections) nationwide.

Similarly, he estimated that the epidemic in the country is made up of 24,249 active cases, that is, people who began with signs and symptoms of the disease in the last 14 days (April 15 to 28).

According to data published on the website of the health agency, Mexico City is the entity with the highest number of active cases (more than 3,000 cases), followed by the State of Mexico, Chihuahua and Tabasco ( more of 1,000). In contrast, Chiapas, Campeche and Nayarit have the lowest number of active cases: 118, 97 and 93 active cases, respectively.

The data is reflected in the colors of the Epidemiological Traffic Light that came into effect on Monday and will be in effect until May 10, where for the fifth consecutive time, there are no entities in the color “red”; six entities will remain in “green”: Jalisco, Guanajuato, Coahuila, Veracruz, Chiapas, and Campeche.

In “yellow”, 20 entities: State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Tamaulipas, Nayarit and Yucatán; Puebla, Querétaro, Michoacán, Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Colima, Aguascalientes, Guerrero, Tlaxcala and Morelos remain; and in “orange” six: Mexico City, Chihuahua, Baja California Sur, Hidalgo, Quintana Roo and Tabasco.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Mexico

Until this Tuesday, there is a 78% reduction in bed occupancy at the national level (both general care and with a ventilator).

Of the 31,000 general beds for severe COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization, 3,890 (13%) are occupied nationwide. According to the agency, all states register occupancy of less than 30% in beds reserved for COVID-19 patients.

Of the 11,009 beds with a ventilator for the most critical COVID-19 patients who require intubation, 2,001 (18%) are occupied throughout Mexico. The health agency reported that Chihuahua and Tabasco continue to have occupancy between 30% and 49%. The rest of the States register a lower occupancy.

COVID-19 Vaccinations in Mexico

In Mexico, 16,985,391 vaccines against coronavirus have been applied since last December 2020. This Wednesday, April 28, 292,988 doses of the antigen against the SARS-CoV-2 virus were applied.

However, there are only 6,390,272 people who have received their full vaccination schedule (two doses).

According to the report, 815,696 people from the health sector have received their complete vaccination schedule; also 511,161 teachers and 5,063,415 older adults in Mexico have received full doses.

Of this total number of people, 16,710 people have had reactions ( ESAVI ) to the vaccine that was applied to them, however, only 262 have been serious. Of these, 14,064 are related to Pfizer-BioNTech, 1,427 to AstraZeneca, 693 to SinoVac, 267 to Sputnik V, 247 to CanSino, eight are unknown and four occurred abroad.

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

As of today, Puerto Vallarta has reported a total of 3,687 cases of the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, and 403 deaths. This means the city registered 5 more cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in the past 24-hours. Currently, the city reports 61 active cases (2 less than yesterday), this being people who have been infected in the last 14-days. These are according to the National report, however, the State of Jalisco reports 14 new infections in Puerto Vallarta in the past 24-hours. Cases in Puerto Vallarta are likely 5-times higher than what is reported. A lack of testing and the federal statistics not taking into consideration private hospitals and laboratories contribute to the underreporting of cases in Mexico.