Coronavirus in Mexico as of December 31

This Friday, December 31, the Ministry of Health (SSa) announced that, until the cut-off of 5:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time), 3,979,723 total accumulated cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the country since started the health emergency. As for the number of deaths, to date, a total of 299,428 deaths have been reported.

With these numbers, in the last 24 hours, there were 10,037 new infections and 143 deaths from COVID-19. Cases of COVID-19 have doubled in the past week in Mexico.

The agency pointed out that the entities with the highest number of active cases of SARS-CoV-2 in descending order are: Baja California Sur, Mexico City, Quintana Roo, Baja California, Aguascalientes, Chihuahua, San Luis Potosí, Yucatán, Coahuila and Guanajuato.

Likewise, since the pandemic began, the Government of Mexico has registered the total accumulated infections by residence, so the states with the highest number of reported cases are Mexico City, State of Mexico, and Nuevo León.

They are followed by Guanajuato, Jalisco, Tabasco, Puebla, Veracruz, Sonora, and San Luis Potosí. These entities represent 65%, more than two-thirds, of the total accumulated cases in Mexico.

The SSa indicated that the distribution by sex in confirmed deaths shows a prevalence of 62% in men, with an average age of 64 years; while confirmed cases show a greater predominance in women, with 50.3% and the general average age is 39 years.

Furthermore, in the last five weeks, most of the cases are present in the 18 to 29-year-old groups, followed by the 30 to 39-year-old and 40 to 49-year-old groups.

Based on the last cut, the states with the highest number of deaths are: Mexico City (52,811); State of Mexico (33,095); Jalisco (17,632); Puebla (15,753); Veracruz (14,799) and Nuevo León (13,836).

Regarding hospital availability, until December 30 the states with the highest percentage in general bed occupancy are Chihuahua (58%), Aguascalientes (44%), and Baja California (38%). In turn, those with the highest percentage in beds with a ventilator are Baja California (42%), Aguascalientes (41%), and Chihuahua (39%).

