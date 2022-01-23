Coronavirus in Mexico as of January 22, 2022

This Saturday, January 22, the Ministry of Health (SSa) announced that until the cutoff at 5:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time), 4,646,957 total accumulated cases have been confirmed in the country since the beginning of the pandemic. As for the number of deaths, to date, a total of 303,085 deaths were reported.

With these numbers, in the last 24 hours, 51,368 new infections and 364 deaths from COVID-19 were registered.

There are 362,712 estimated active cases of the disease, that is, the patients who began to present symptoms in the last 14 days (from January 09 to 22, 2022).

The agency pointed out that the entities with the highest number of active cases of SARS-CoV-2 in descending order are: Baja California Sur, Mexico City, Tabasco , Colima, Nayarit, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Coahuila, Querétaro and Yucatán.

Likewise, since the pandemic began, the Government of Mexico has registered the total accumulated infections by residence, so the states with the highest number of reported cases are Mexico City (1,155,987); State of Mexico (443,137), and Nuevo León (246,049).

They are followed by Guanajuato (233,894); Jalisco (191,550); Tabasco (169,697); Sonora (140,209); San Luis Potosí (139,930); Puebla (138,886) and Veracruz (136,636). These entities represent 64 percent of the total cases accumulated in the Mexican Republic.

The SSa indicated that the distribution by sex in confirmed deaths shows a predominance of 62% in men, with an average age of 64 years at death; while the confirmed cases show a greater predominance in women, with 51.2 percent and the general average age is 39 years.

