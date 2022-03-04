Coronavirus in Mexico as of March 3, 2022

The Ministry of Health (SSa) presented the daily technical report on COVID-19 this Thursday, March 3, in which they registered a total of 5,544,644 cases of accumulated infections and 319,296 deaths since the pandemic began.
The foregoing means that in the last 24 hours there were 10,558 infections, as well as 461 deaths.
According to the report, the states with the highest rate of active cases at the moment are Baja California Sur, Mexico City, and Colima, which exceeds 125, 95, and 76 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, respectively.
So far, it is estimated that there is a decrease in active cases throughout the Mexican Republic, with 38,587 people, according to the infections registered in the last 14 days, which represents a rate of 29.66 people infected for each 100 thousand.
The entities with the highest number of active cases of SARS-CoV-2 in descending order are Baja California Sur, which has increased its numbers in the last week, Mexico City, Colima, and Aguascalientes.
The Ministry of Health reported that there are 14,309 extra deaths that have not been confirmed to be due to COVID-19, for which they were classified as suspicious and are in the process of a clinical epidemiological opinion.
