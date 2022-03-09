Coronavirus in Mexico as of March 8, 2022

This Tuesday, March 8, the Ministry of Health (SSa) announced that until the cutoff at 5:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time), 5,575,608 total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the country since the pandemic began. As for the number of deaths, to date, a total of 320,166 deaths were reported.
With these numbers, in the last 24 hours, 8,939 new infections and 265 deaths from COVID-19 were registered.
The entities with the highest number of active cases, those reported in the past 14 days in descending order are: Baja California Sur, Mexico City, Aguascalientes , Colima, Tlaxcala, Querétaro, Sinaloa, Puebla, Veracruz and Nayarit.
Since the pandemic began, the Government of Mexico has registered the total number of infections accumulated by residence, so the states with the highest number of reported cases are: Mexico City (1,366,421); State of Mexico (528,556), and Nuevo León (309,540).
They are followed by Guanajuato (277,113); Jalisco (234,286); Tabasco (189,393); San Luis Potosí (180,600); Veracruz (172,211); Puebla (167,075) and Sonora (162,567). These entities represent 64% of the total cases accumulated in Mexico.
The SSa indicated that the distribution by sex in confirmed deaths shows a predominance of 62% in men, with an average age of 64 years at death; while the confirmed cases show a greater predominance in women, with 52% and the general average age is 38 years.
In addition, in the last five weeks, most of the cases are present in the groups of 30 to 39 years old, followed by the groups of 18 to 29 years and 40 to 49 years.
Based on the last report, the states with the highest number of deaths are Mexico City (55,498); State of Mexico (23,425); Jalisco (19,061); Puebla (16,310); Veracruz (15,673), and Nuevo León (14,976).
Regarding hospital availability, as of March 7, the states with the highest percentage of general bed occupancy are Aguascalientes (45%), Nuevo León (37%), and Colima (28%). In turn, those with the highest percentage in beds with ventilators are Tlaxcala (37%), Querétaro (23%), and Aguascalientes (18%).
