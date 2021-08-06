The Ministry of Health ( SSa ) in Mexico reported that as of August 5 there are already 243,165 confirmed deaths in Mexico from the new coronavirus (COVID-19), as well as 2,922,663 accumulated cases.
In the last 24 hours, there were 618 deaths and 21,569 new infections, reaching a new record of infections.
Mexico City and Tabasco are the entities with the highest number of estimated active cases, those being people who have been infected in the past 14-days. At the national level, 138,096 active cases are estimated in Mexico.
On August 4, there were 975,304 doses of COVID-19 vaccines applied. In total, 69,820,231 vaccines have been applied throughout the country.
COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta
On Thursday, August 5, 2021, Puerto Vallarta recorded 246 infections in a single day. There have been a total of 14,627 infections in Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic. There has been a total of 1,778 reported cases in the past seven days, compared to 1,935 cases in the seven days prior, for a decrease of 8% compared to the previous seven-day period. This is the third consecutive day that the current 7-day trend shows a decline compared to the previous 7-days.
Hospital Occupancy in Puerto Vallarta
Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital is reporting 18% occupancy of beds for treating COVID-19 patients. The local IMSS Hospital is reporting 100% occupancy in COVID-19 beds, and the Regional Hospital in Puerto Vallarta is reporting 89% occupancy after adding new beds to their COVID-19 unit on Monday. ISSSTE is reporting 100% occupancy. These occupancy rates are only in beds designated for the care of COVID-19, not complete hospital care. All four hospitals are at 100% occupancy for beds with ventilators.
