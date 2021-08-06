A 21-year-old girl was left hanging from electricity lines of the Federal Electricity Commission in Puerto Vallarta after the parachute rope that was pulling the young tourist broke free from the boat.
The young woman, originally from the state of Guanajuato, was enjoying a ride through the bay aboard a Parachute, like hundreds of tourists every day, but a wind gust caused the rope to break.
The woman flew out of control and fell in the Versalles neighborhood, under the gaze of several people shocked witnesses in the area.
Municipal firefighters arrived at the site and saw the parachute between the medium voltage cables of the Federal Electricity Commission, a situation that generated the mobilization of the parastatal personnel to assist in the rescue.
The young woman was left hanging away from the cables until a witness living in the area managed to help get her down, take her to her home, and called 911 to request an ambulance.
The tourist, named María Monserrat Muñoz Cueyo, was taken to a private clinic to receive medical attention.
“The cable was semi-insulated, if not, the person would not have survived, we would be talking about something fatal”, reported one of the elements of CFE on the scene.
