Coronavirus in Mexico; July 24, 2021 Report

The Ministry of Health (SSa) in Mexico reported that until this Saturday, July 24, 2,741,983 cases of accumulated infections of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered. In addition, since the beginning of the epidemic, Mexico has suffered 238,316 deaths from the disease.

This represents an increase of 15,823 infected in the last 24 hours, as well as 362 deaths.

According to the daily report, to date there are an estimated 103,879 active cases of the disease in the country; that is, patients who began to present symptoms in the last 14 days (July 11 to 24, 2021).

The entities with the highest number of active cases of SARS-CoV-2 in descending order are: Mexico City, State of Mexico, Jalisco, Nuevo León, Veracruz, Sinaloa, Quintana Roo , who have more than 3,000 cases; followed by Guerrero, Tabasco, Sonora, Nayarit, Baja California Sur, Yucatán, Guanajuato, Oaxaca, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas, Hidalgo, Querétaro, Michoacán, Puebla, Colima and Coahuila, which together account for 95% of these cases in the country.

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta

On Saturday, July 24, 2021, Puerto Vallarta recorded 336 infections in a single day and one new death. There has been a total of 1,756 reported cases in the past seven days, compared to 1,172 cases in the seven days prior, for an increase of 50% compared to the previous seven-day period.

Puerto Vallarta currently reports 1,802 active cases of COVID-19, these being people who have been infected over the past 14-days. The number of active cases in Puerto Vallarta exceeds that of Guadalajara, the second-largest city in Mexico, which has 1,257 active cases.

Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital is reporting 100% occupancy of beds for treating COVID-19 patients, while the local IMSS Hospital is at 52% occupancy in COVID-19 beds, and the General Hospital in Puerto Vallarta is reporting 70% occupancy.

Get our daily news delivered by email every morning! SUBSCRIBE TODAY