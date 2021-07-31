Coronavirus in Mexico; July 30, 2021 Report

The Ministry of Health in Mexico reported that as of July 30, there have already been 240,456 confirmed deaths in Mexico from the new coronavirus (COVID-19) as well as 2,829,443 accumulated cases since the beginning of the pandemic. In the last 24-hours, there were 459 deaths and 19,346 new infections, creating a new record for daily infections during the third-wave of COVID-19, which started in May.

The authorities urge citizens to wear face masks, continuously wash their hands or use antibacterial gel, and keep a healthy distance regardless of whether they are already vaccinated or the intensity of contagion in their communities.

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta

On Friday, July 30, 2021, Puerto Vallarta recorded 320 infections in a single day and ten new deaths were recorded. There has been a total of 1952 reported cases in the past seven days, compared to 1,665 cases in the seven days prior, for an increase of 17% compared to the previous seven-day period.

Puerto Vallarta currently reports 1,851 active cases of COVID-19, the highest number since January, these being people who have been infected over the past 14-days. The number of active cases in Puerto Vallarta exceeds that of Guadalajara, the second-largest city in Mexico, which has 1,601 active cases.

Hospital Occupancy in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital is reporting 63% occupancy of beds for treating COVID-19 patients after nearly two weeks at 100. The local IMSS Hospital is reporting 90% occupancy in COVID-19 beds, and the Regional Hospital in Puerto Vallarta is reporting 100% occupancy. These occupancy rates are only in beds designated for the care of COVID-19.

