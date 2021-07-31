MEET OUR SPONSORS

Coronavirus in Mexico; July 30, 2021 Report

July 30, 2021

The Ministry of Health in Mexico reported that as of July 30, there have already been 240,456 confirmed deaths in Mexico from the new coronavirus (COVID-19) as well as 2,829,443 accumulated cases since the beginning of the pandemic. In the last 24-hours, there were 459 deaths and 19,346 new infections, creating a new record for daily infections during the third-wave of COVID-19, which started in May.

The authorities urge citizens to wear face masks, continuously wash their hands or use antibacterial gel, and keep a healthy distance regardless of whether they are already vaccinated or the intensity of contagion in their communities.

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta

On Friday, July 30, 2021, Puerto Vallarta recorded 320 infections in a single day and ten new deaths were recorded. There has been a total of 1952 reported cases in the past seven days, compared to 1,665 cases in the seven days prior, for an increase of 17% compared to the previous seven-day period.

Puerto Vallarta currently reports 1,851 active cases of COVID-19, the highest number since January, these being people who have been infected over the past 14-days. The number of active cases in Puerto Vallarta exceeds that of Guadalajara, the second-largest city in Mexico, which has 1,601 active cases.

Hospital Occupancy in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital is reporting 63% occupancy of beds for treating COVID-19 patients after nearly two weeks at 100. The local IMSS Hospital is reporting 90% occupancy in COVID-19 beds, and the Regional Hospital in Puerto Vallarta is reporting 100% occupancy. These occupancy rates are only in beds designated for the care of COVID-19.

Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital is reporting 63% occupancy
IMSS Hospital is reporting 90% occupancy
Regional Hospital in Puerto Vallarta is reporting 100% occupancy




