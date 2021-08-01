Coronavirus in Mexico; July 31, 2021 Report

The Ministry of Health reported that as of July 31, there have already been 240,906 confirmed deaths in Mexico from the new coronavirus (COVID-19) as well as 2,848,252 accumulated cases. This means, in the last 24 hours, there were 450 deaths and 18,809 new infections.

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta

On Saturday, July 31, 2021, Puerto Vallarta recorded 336 infections in a single day and seven new deaths were recorded. There has been a total of 1,949 reported cases in the past seven days, compared to 1,756 cases in the seven days prior, for an increase of 11% compared to the previous seven-day period.

Puerto Vallarta currently reports 1,754 active cases of COVID-19, these being people who have been infected over the past 14-days. The number of active cases in Puerto Vallarta exceeds that of Guadalajara, the second-largest city in Mexico, which has 1,682 active cases.

Hospital Occupancy in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital is reporting 50% occupancy of beds for treating COVID-19 patients after nearly two weeks at 100. The local IMSS Hospital is reporting 87% occupancy in COVID-19 beds, and the Regional Hospital in Puerto Vallarta is reporting 89% occupancy. ISSSTE is reporting 100% occupancy. These occupancy rates are only in beds designated for the care of COVID-19, not complete hospital care.

