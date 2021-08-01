Coronavirus in Mexico; July 31, 2021 Report

The Ministry of Health reported that as of July 31, there have already been 240,906 confirmed deaths in Mexico from the new coronavirus (COVID-19) as well as 2,848,252 accumulated cases. This means, in the last 24 hours, there were 450 deaths and 18,809 new infections.
COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta
On Saturday, July 31, 2021, Puerto Vallarta recorded 336 infections in a single day and seven new deaths were recorded. There has been a total of 1,949 reported cases in the past seven days, compared to 1,756 cases in the seven days prior, for an increase of 11% compared to the previous seven-day period.
Puerto Vallarta currently reports 1,754 active cases of COVID-19, these being people who have been infected over the past 14-days. The number of active cases in Puerto Vallarta exceeds that of Guadalajara, the second-largest city in Mexico, which has 1,682 active cases.
Hospital Occupancy in Puerto Vallarta
Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital is reporting 50% occupancy of beds for treating COVID-19 patients after nearly two weeks at 100. The local IMSS Hospital is reporting 87% occupancy in COVID-19 beds, and the Regional Hospital in Puerto Vallarta is reporting 89% occupancy. ISSSTE is reporting 100% occupancy. These occupancy rates are only in beds designated for the care of COVID-19, not complete hospital care.
Trending News
- Bars and clubs in Puerto Vallarta will be closed during the month of August due to COVID-19 https://youtu.be/bQuBBb4UsXA This Wednesday morning, the governor of Jalisco announced new measures to prevent the rise in COVID-19 infections in the State, which in recent days has been increasing exponentially. “From this day on we have to explain to citizens that given the growing number of active cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19, we are committed…
- Best areas of Puerto Vallarta to live and buy a house Are you looking to buy a home in Puerto Vallarta? Here we tell you the best places to live in Puerto Vallarta and invest in real estate. Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco is recognized worldwide, thanks to its historic center and for being a tourist destination that mixes beach, entertainment, and culture. It is the ideal city…
- Tropical Storm Hilda forms, total of three storms in the Eastern Pacific The National Hurricane Center reported the development of Tropical Storm Hilda, located about 800 miles southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, and poses no threat to the Mexican coast. Another developing storm is Tropical Depression Nine-E, located about 1400 miles west southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula,…
- New COVID-19 restrictions is a challenge to restaurants in Puerto Vallarta https://youtu.be/bQuBBb4UsXA The new sanitary provisions in the restaurant sector that were announced today is a severe blow to its economy, however, it will be a challenge that they will have to overcome, said the president of Canirac in Puerto Vallarta and the Riviera Nayarit, Sergio Jaime Santos. Today, Governor Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, announced that as…
- Puerto Vallarta, one of the best places to eat tacos in Mexico (5 recommendations) On your way through Puerto Vallarta, you will find a large number of taquerías. We recommend five tacos that you should not miss trying during your visit. It is said that the best way to get to know the gastronomy of a place is by trying the dishes that its inhabitants eat on a daily…