Weather in Puerto Vallarta Today; August 1, 2021 – Including 5-day Forecast

Weather today in Puerto Vallarta

The weather in Puerto Vallarta for Sunday, August 1, 2021, is forecasted to be with a 74% chance of rain and a high of 33c / 91f with a low of 25c / 77f.

5-day extended forecast for Puerto Vallarta

Monday, August 2, 2021: heavy rain, maximum temperature of 32 c / 90 f and minimum temperature of 25 c / 77 f

Tuesday, August 3, 2021: moderate rain, maximum temperature of 30 c / 88 f and minimum temperature of 25 c / 77 f

Wednesday, August 4, 2021: moderate rain, maximum temperature of 28 c / 82 f and minimum temperature of 24 c / 75 f

Thursday, August 5, 2021: moderate rain, maximum temperature of 28 c / 82 f and minimum temperature of 24 c / 75 f

Friday, August 6 2021: moderate rain, maximum temperature of 28 c / 82 f and minimum temperature of 24 c / 75 f

