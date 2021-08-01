Weather in Puerto Vallarta Today; August 1, 2021 – Including 5-day Forecast

Weather today in Puerto Vallarta
The weather in Puerto Vallarta for Sunday, August 1, 2021, is forecasted to be with a 74% chance of rain and a high of 33c / 91f with a low of 25c / 77f.
5-day extended forecast for Puerto Vallarta
Monday, August 2, 2021: heavy rain, maximum temperature of 32 c / 90 f and minimum temperature of 25 c / 77 f
Tuesday, August 3, 2021: moderate rain, maximum temperature of 30 c / 88 f and minimum temperature of 25 c / 77 f
Wednesday, August 4, 2021: moderate rain, maximum temperature of 28 c / 82 f and minimum temperature of 24 c / 75 f
Thursday, August 5, 2021: moderate rain, maximum temperature of 28 c / 82 f and minimum temperature of 24 c / 75 f
Friday, August 6 2021: moderate rain, maximum temperature of 28 c / 82 f and minimum temperature of 24 c / 75 f
You may be interested in: Puerto Vallarta Weather Information and Tropical Storm Watch
- Tropical Storm Hilda forms, total of three storms in the Eastern PacificThe National Hurricane Center reported the development of Tropical Storm Hilda, located about 800 miles southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, and poses no threat to the Mexican coast. Another developing storm is Tropical Depression Nine-E, located about 1400 miles west southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, […]
- Tropical Storm Guillermo forms in Pacific, following Hurricane Felicia’s pathTropical Storm Guillermo is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue today. A motion toward the west is forecast to begin by late tonight, with that motion continuing through Tuesday. On the forecast track, Guillermo will move farther away from mainland Mexico and the Baja […]
- Hurricane Felicia strong Cat 4 storm, but no threat to landHurricane Felicia grew into a strong Category 4 storm on Saturday far out in the Pacific, but forecasters listed no threat to land. The compact hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 145 mph (230 kph) on Saturday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. It was centered about 1,120 miles (1,800 kilometers) west-southwest of the […]
- Felicia upgraded to hurricane far off Mexico coastHurricane Felicia has formed in the eastern Pacific, far off the coast of Mexico, but forecasters said Thursday it appeared to pose no threat to land. The storm was centered about 730 miles (1,175 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula early Thursday with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 […]
- Tropical Storm Felicia becomes the Pacific’s sixth storm of the 2021 seasonIn the last few hours, tropical depression Six-E strengthened and become Tropical Storm Felicia, the sixth tropical storm of the season. However, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) clarified that the system will not approach the Mexican coast, as it is moving rapidly into the open waters of the Pacific. Felicia is located 545 kilometers from […]